West Brom partner with The Jeff Astle Foundation charity for coming season

By Press Association
A view of the Jeff Astle Gates outside The Hawthorns (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom have announced The Jeff Astle Foundation as their official charity partner for the 2023-24 season.

The Jeff Astle Foundation was launched to serve as a lasting legacy for former Baggies forward Astle, who died in 2002 aged 59 with early-onset dementia and had his verdict of death later recorded as being by industrial disease, owing to the repeated heading of a ball.

Set up by Astle’s family, The Jeff Astle Foundation continues to campaign for greater research into the impact of repetitive heading for footballers, raising awareness of brain injury in all forms of sport and offering much-needed support to those affected.

Astle scored 174 goals in 361 appearances for West Brom and netted the winner in their FA Cup triumph over Everton in 1968. A donation will be made to The Jeff Astle Foundation for every home shirt sold.

Albion managing director Mark Miles said: “We are delighted to be supporting The Jeff Astle Foundation for the coming season.

“The profile of the charity and its achievements to date are a direct consequence of one family’s dedicated quest to ensure the safety of everyone who plays the beautiful game.

“We wholeheartedly support the charity’s aim to raise awareness of brain injury in all forms of sport, including football, and hope the partnership helps further build the profile of their incredible work.”

Charity director Dawn Astle said: “We are honoured and overwhelmed to be named the club’s official charity partner for the 2023-24 season.

“Dad loved this club and its supporters and to have next season’s home kit dedicated to him and the charity instils our family with a pride that is difficult to comprehend.

A picture of Jeff Astle on a T-shirt to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his death
“We are so, so thankful to the club for providing us with this opportunity to continue to celebrate dad’s legacy, raising awareness and funds for the charity in the process.

“As a family we have been fortunate enough to have been involved in the kit’s design and we are confident the club’s supporters will love it as much as we do.

“It’s a special kit for a really important cause, and every shirt sold will help us to continue our work with those affected by brain injuries in sport.”