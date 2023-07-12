Best all-British women’s doubles run at Wimbledon since 1983 comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Best all-British women’s doubles run at Wimbledon since 1983 comes to an end

By Press Association
Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains are out of Wimbledon after losing in the quarter-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains are out of Wimbledon after losing in the quarter-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden were denied a semi-final spot in the Wimbledon women’s doubles after being outclassed by third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter.

The wildcards have enjoyed a fine run at the All England Club and were the first all-British pair to reach the last eight of the draw for 40 years.

But their impressive progression was ended emphatically on Court Two as 2021 champion Mertens and her Australian partner Hunter eased through 6-2 6-1.

Bains and Lumsden on Monday hailed emulating the 1983 achievement of Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs as “surreal”.

The two 25-year-olds were on the backfoot from the start on Wednesday after a double fault from Leeds-born Bains gifted their rivals the opening game and she again failed to hold serve in game five.

Scottish player Lumsden, who previously feared her career may be ended by long Covid, showcased some classy shots and there was plenty of power from Bains, but it was not enough to prevent the more experienced duo wrapping up the opening set in 35 minutes.

Storm Hunter was in impressive form as she and Elise Mertens sailed through
Storm Hunter was in impressive form as she and Elise Mertens sailed through (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Belgian Mertens – the former world number one doubles player – and Hunter received a third-round walkover after Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova withdrew following her progression to the semi-finals of the singles, while their second-round match ended prematurely because of an opposition retirement.

After the British pair were each broken either side of being unable to capitalise on three break points, a few drops of rain at 6-2 3-0 threatened to impede further straightforward progression.

But play quickly resumed and the weather held as Bains and Lumsden ended a memorable run with defeat in an hour and 11 minutes.