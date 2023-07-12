Leon Balogun excited to be ‘coming home’ after rejoining Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leon Balogun excited to be ‘coming home’ after rejoining Rangers

By Press Association
Leon Balogun has rejoined Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leon Balogun felt he was “coming home” after re-signing for Rangers on a one-year deal to become Michael Beale’s seventh summer recruit.

The 35-year-old centre-back won the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup during two seasons at Ibrox before he joined QPR in 2022.

Balogun’s arrival on a one-year deal – subject to international clearance – comes after the Ibrox club confirmed defender Leon King would be out for a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

After joining the Gers squad in their Germany training camp, the Nigeria international told the club’s official website: “I am just excited to be honest.

“It is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really, really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back, it is nice to say the least.

“I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need.”

Speaking about the experienced former Fortuna Dusseldorf, Mainz 05 and Brighton defender, Beale said: “Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man.

“He is extremely well liked by everyone inside the club and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities rejoining our squad.

“Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.

“As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so that he could join us here in Germany.

“It was really nice to see the reception he received from the players and staff on joining us here at the camp.”