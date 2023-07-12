Neal Skupski gives brother Ken a conundrum by reaching Wimbledon semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neal Skupski gives brother Ken a conundrum by reaching Wimbledon semi-finals

By Press Association
Neal Skupski, right, has revealed his brother and coach Ken, left, has a holiday conundrum (Steven Paston/PA)
Neal Skupski, right, has revealed his brother and coach Ken, left, has a holiday conundrum (Steven Paston/PA)

Neal Skupski has revealed his brother Ken’s holiday conundrum after making it through to the semi-finals of the men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

Ken, who retired last year, is now coaching his younger brother and has helped him and his partner Wesley Koolhof make it through to the last four in SW19 after a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek.

But after forgetting that the tournament started later this year, Ken booked a holiday to Ibiza for the end of this week, meaning he will miss the business end of the competition if he decides to go.

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof (not pictured) have reached the semi-finals
Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof (not pictured) have reached the semi-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Neal says the final decision may rest with Ken’s wife, but would be fine for his brother to jet off to the Balearic Islands.

“Ken is in a bit of a conundrum because he is going on holiday tomorrow to Ibiza,” Neal revealed.

“Wimbledon went back a week and he didn’t check the dates before he booked it. He said he might have to stay, so we’ll see what he does.

“He wouldn’t be partying, I know Ken, he will be going with the three kids, so he will probably need a holiday for himself after that.

“It is up to him, he will be there no matter what on the end of the phone, it seems like he is wanting to stay and maybe fly out whenever this finishes.

“We haven’t spoken in depth about it. We have got a good team around us so if Ken does leave it won’t affect us too much. We’ll have a discussion about it and then he’ll have a discussion with his wife!”

Neal is chasing a Wimbledon hat-trick after his mixed doubles success in 2021 and 2022 and says if he could claim glory in the men’s doubles it would mean more.

“It is still a long way away, it would be an amazing achievement if I do go and do that, winning three in a row, but there is still a long, long way to go,” he said.

“I play men’s doubles week in, week out. That is the pinnacle of what I can achieve, to win Wimbledon. To win any event at Wimbledon is special but to win the men’s would be extra special. It is a long way away.”

There was heartbreak in the mixed doubles for all-British pair Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls as they lost their semi-final.

They had a Centre Court date on Thursday afternoon in their sights, but they were beaten 7-6 (8) 4-6 6-3 by seventh seeds Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden were denied a semi-final spot in the women’s doubles after being outclassed by third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter.

Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains (right) were knocked out of the women's doubles
Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains (right) were knocked out of the women’s doubles (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The wildcards have enjoyed a fine run at the All England Club and were the first all-British pair to reach the last eight of the draw for 40 years.

But their impressive progression was ended emphatically on Court Two as 2021 champion Mertens and her Australian partner Hunter eased through 6-2 6-1.

There was disappointment for Jamie Murray in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

The Scot and New Zealander Michael Venus were defeated 6-4 6-3 by German 10th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.