Kyle Lafferty signs for Scottish seventh-tier side Johnstone Burgh

Former Rangers and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has signed a two-year deal with Scottish seventh-tier side Johnstone Burgh.

The 35-year-old, who has 89 caps for Northern Ireland, has followed former Ibrox team mate Graham Dorrans to the West of Scotland League First Division outfit.

Lafferty has had a nomadic career since making his first-team debut for Burnley in 2005, playing in Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Norway, Cyprus and, most recently, Northern Ireland with NIFL Premiership outfit Linfield, whom he joined after leaving Kilmarnock.

A statement on Johnstone Burgh’s official Twitter account read: “Johnstone Burgh FC are delighted to announce the signing of Northern Ireland centre forward Kyle Lafferty on a two-year contract, subject to international clearance.

“We are delighted Kyle will join us and look forward to him joining the squad.”

Manager Jamie McKim added: “I’m delighted Kyle has chosen to join us. We met him several times to try and sell the project to him and I’m delighted that he has bought into it.

“He will be huge on and off the pitch for us this season and I can’t wait to see him in action with his team-mates.”