Wimbledon day 10: Carlos Alcaraz moves on while women’s semi-finals are set

World number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his march towards a potential final showdown with Novak Djokovic on another dramatic day at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard powered past fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune, while in the women’s draw Ons Jabeur avenged defeat to Elena Rybakina in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev delivered the knockout blow on Chris Eubanks’ remarkable run in SW19 and Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the semi-finals with a demolition of Madison Keys.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day 10 at the All England Club unfolded.

Rune punished by Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz beat fellow young gun and childhood friend Holger Rune to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Alcaraz and sixth seed Rune played doubles together when they were 14 and were the first men under 21 to face each other in a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.

It was the first time they had met at a grand slam, the start of a rivalry which could last for over a decade, and it was the top seed who came out top with a 7-6 (3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

“I think I’m playing at a great level, I didn’t expect to play such a great level on this surface so for me, it’s crazy,” he said.

Tweet of the day

. @DjokerNole can you please stop copying me 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nrveisMwud — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 12, 2023

Jabeur marches Ons

Ons Jabeur knocked out defending champion Elena Rybakina (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ons Jabeur found it too painful to rewatch last year’s Wimbledon final defeat by Elena Rybakina but she will happily take another look at the rematch.

The sixth seed, who also lost to Iga Swiatek in the US Open final last year, will take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the last four after fighting from a set down to defeat Rybakina 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-1.

Jabeur missed a set point in the opener but fought back impressively, hitting more winners and making fewer errors than her opponent, who has established a fledgling big three in the women’s game this season with Sabalenka and Swiatek.

“Until this day, I couldn’t watch this match,” said Jabeur. “I can watch today’s match. That’s OK.”

Shot of the day

Using every trick in the book 🪄 Today's Play of the Day is a moment of @carlosalcaraz magic, presented by @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/C2wvLnZ31Z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2023

Eubanks floored

Chris Eubanks waved goodbye to Wimbledon as a firm favourite with spectators (Steven Paston/PA)

Daniil Medvedev delivered the knockout blow on Chris Eubanks’ remarkable Wimbledon run by booking a semi-final spot with a thrilling five-set win.

World number 43 Eubanks looked set to once again punch above his weight in south-west London after leading the 2021 US Open champion 2-1 going into a fourth-set tie-break.

But third seed Medvedev battled back to win 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-1 in a match played under the Court One roof, despite glorious sunshine.

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

World number one Carlos Alcaraz lets out a roar as he celebrates his straight-sets victory over Holger Rune (John Walton/PA)

Stat of the day