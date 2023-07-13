On this day in 2015: Claudio Ranieri takes Leicester reins for historic season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2015: Claudio Ranieri takes Leicester reins for historic season

By Press Association
Claudio Ranieri, pictured, replaced Nigel Pearson on this day in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Claudio Ranieri was appointed Leicester manager on this day in 2015, kick-starting a remarkable campaign which saw the Foxes crowned Premier League champions.

Ranieri signed a three-year deal to replace the sacked Nigel Pearson at the King Power Stadium, returning to English football after an 11-year absence following his dismissal from Chelsea in 2004.

It was a 16th managerial role for the then 63-year-old, whose reign will always be remembered for the amazing, against-all-odds title success – the first in Leicester’s history – in his only full season at the helm.

Leicester City v Everton – Barclays Premier League – King Power Stadium
Claudio Ranieri guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

“I never expected this when I arrived,” he said after the title was secured in May 2016, with his side having been 5,000-1 outsiders at the start of the campaign.

“I’m a pragmatic man, I just wanted to win match after match and help my players to improve week after week. Never did I think too much about where it would take us.

“The players have been fantastic. Their focus, their determination, their spirit has made this possible. Every game they fight for each other and I love to see this in my players. They deserve to be champions.”

Burnley v Leicester City – Premier League – Turf Moor
Ranieri was sacked in February 2017 with the Foxes 17th in the table (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leicester and Ranieri failed to hit the heights the following season, however, and he was sacked in February 2017 with the east midlands club in 17th position, just one point above the relegation zone.

After being dismissed, the Italian said: “After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be.

“The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.”