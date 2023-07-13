Chloe Kelly knows every England player needs to be ready at World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chloe Kelly knows every England player needs to be ready at World Cup

By Press Association
Chloe Kelly is heading into this summer’s World Cup a year on from coming off the bench and scoring England’s winner in the Euros final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chloe Kelly is heading into this summer’s World Cup a year on from coming off the bench and scoring England’s winner in the Euros final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of being “ready for your moment” at this summer’s World Cup whether starting in the England team or as a substitute.

The winger came off the bench and scored the extra-time winner against Germany in the Euros final at Wembley a year ago as the Lionesses secured the first major trophy in their history.

Going into that tournament having only recently returned to action after an ACL injury, she was utilised as a substitute throughout as boss Sarina Wiegman retained the same starting line-up.

Kelly celebrates after scoring her goal against Germany that secured the Lionesses their first major trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chloe Kelly scored the winner against Germany that secured the Lionesses their first major trophy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Since then, Kelly has scored five goals and provided nine assists across the 2022-23 Women’s Super League season for Manchester City, and been on the scoresheet four times in 10 England appearances – the first five of which were starts, with three of the last five being off the bench.

Ahead of England opening their campaign at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by playing Haiti in Brisbane a week on Saturday, the 25-year-old said: “I think it is just being ready for your moment.

“I think it is very important that the whole group is very supportive of each other. I think in tournament football everyone has to be ready for their moments. For me, it is about being ready when called upon – whether that’s as a starter or off the bench.

“I think it was really important that last year we were able to do that and this year we have got great depth in our squad. It’s so important that everyone is valued as a player – and that’s exactly what happened last year. That’s something I will definitely take into this summer.

“I’m not looking too far ahead. I think it is just being ready come July 22. Not thinking am I a starter or off the bench (but) how can I be the best version of me come the 22nd of July?”

Kelly has also spoken about being relaxed and composed and trying to enjoy every minute of the World Cup.

She said: “With a smile on my face that’s when I’m at my best. I feel like I have stayed true to myself and my personality.

Chloe Kelly (centre) in action for Manchester City (Tim Markland/PA)
Kelly, centre, scored five goals and provided nine assists in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City across 2022-23 (Tim Markland/PA)

“Maybe I was a little cheeky when I was younger! I just remember my Everton days and Andy Spence (who managed her at the club) getting me sometimes and being like: ‘You are a little bit cheeky!’ But I feel like I am just me. I just try to enjoy myself in every moment.

“I try to use the people around me to learn as much as I can, whether that be older players or staff members. That’s the maturity, as you grow older you realise how important everyone is and being able to use people to improve, ask questions. But for me it is just about enjoying every moment.

“I think I matured the most when I was injured (out for almost a year due to the ACL injury) because everything gets taken away so quickly. And then it’s like ‘why would you complain about such little things?’

“You just enjoy the moment so much more. That’s what it’s all about – enjoying these moments and the stories you tell your grandchildren and your children. Create memories that last a lifetime, that’s what it is all about.”