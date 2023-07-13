Alistair Johnston blow for Celtic as he faces two months out after ankle op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alistair Johnston blow for Celtic as he faces two months out after ankle op

By Press Association
Alistair Johnston faces a spell on the sidelines after surgery (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alistair Johnston faces a spell on the sidelines after surgery (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed defender Alistair Johnston could miss the first two months of the new season following ankle surgery.

Canada right-back Johnston, a regular starter under former manager Ange Postecoglou after arriving from Montreal in January, initially sustained the injury in April.

The 24-year-old returned for last month’s Scottish Cup final win against Inverness, but has since failed to fully recover.

Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle – Scottish Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Alistair Johnston struggled with the injury last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rodgers, currently at a training camp in Portugal with his squad, said: “Alistair had an issue when he came back from international duty, a problem with his ankle.

“In the operation, he had a couple of bits removed, which was successful. He’s out here with us. It’s probably a six to eight-week injury, but hopefully he’ll be fit sooner than that.

“He’ll progress really well and better to have it done at this stage than some time during the season.”

Rodgers had better news on another Hoops defender, Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has rejoined the squad in Portugal ahead of schedule after undergoing knee surgery in April.

The USA centre-half had been expected to be out until the end of August, but could be fit in time for the season’s opener against Ross County.

Celtic v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Cameron Carter-Vickers should be fit for the start of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Cameron is doing very well, he’s out on the pitch,” Rodgers said. “After the surgery he had after the (Scottish Cup) semi-final he’s doing really well.

“He looks strong, so he’s progressing and he’s well on schedule to be back, so that’s good news.”

Rodgers, who returned as Celtic manager in May following Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham, is hoping to further strengthen his squad.

Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australia winger Marco Tilio were signed earlier this month from Valerenga and Melbourne City respectively.

Rodgers confirmed Tilio will not recover from an injury he sustained before arriving in Glasgow in time for the start of the season.

Celtic v Aberdeen – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Jota left the club for Saudi Arabia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Following forward Jota’s recent departure to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, new forward recruits are high on Rodgers’ wish-list.

The former Leicester boss said: “The modern game, for a lot of players, it’s also a business for them. Careers are short and (Jota’s) been given an opportunity to go and look after himself and his family, so we have to respect that.

“So he’s gone and of course we have so many talented players here, but we’d like to do some business in that area of the team as well.”

Rodgers confirmed Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston, hoping to force his way back into favour at Celtic Park after spending last season on loan with Portuguese side Guimaraes, will be sidelined for up to three months due to a back problem.

The Hoops are scheduled to play a second friendly against Portimonense in Portugal on Saturday before flying out to Japan, where they will face Yokohama F. Marinos (July 19) and Gamba Osaka (July 22).

Rodgers’ side are due to play Wolves at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (July 29) and then Athletic Bilbao in their final pre-season friendly at Celtic Park on August 1.