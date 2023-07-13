Steven MacLean says St Johnstone are close to first summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean says St Johnstone are close to first summer signing

By Press Association
New signing is close says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean (Graeme Hart/PA)
Steven MacLean admits he is “very close” to his first summer signing at St Johnstone amid reports that goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is on his way to McDiarmid Park.

The 26-year-old Bulgarian, who was most recently at Cambridge, has been heavily linked with a move to the Perth club.

Speaking ahead of the ViaPlay Cup opener away to League Two side Stenhousemuir on Saturday – Alloa, Ayr and Stirling are also in the group – MacLean would not be drawn on speculation linking him with Mitov but said: “Ideally I would like to have a couple of more players in but I am comfortable with what I have got and really looking forward to the game.

“We are very close to one. I will let you speculate.

“Hopefully that will be done soon and other things are happening.

“We maybe missed out on one yesterday, he chose to go somewhere else but things are starting to move.

“You can see targets that we had that were maybe a ‘no’ are starting to come around. It is getting there. But we still want quality.”

On the subject of goalkeepers, MacLean admitted competition was needed for 22-year-old Ross Sinclair, who was on loan to Montrose for the first part of last season.

The former Saints striker and coach said: “I have always said it. I want to bring in a keeper to challenge Ross and push him.

“Ross is a top keeper and hopefully will be a St Johnstone player for a long time but it is important that you have competition for places.”

MacLean is looking for a lively start to the season from his side.

St Johnstone drew their first two ViaPlay Cup ties last season against Annan and Queen of the South and failed to get out the group, setting the tone for a season of struggle which ended with MacLean taking over from Callum Davidson in April and steering the Perth club away from relegation.

He said: “It is massive for the club that we get out of this group stage.

“I want to win the four games and top of the group and be seeded as well. Every game in its own right will be difficult.

“It is the old saying that for the lower league teams, games against us will be their cup final and they will work that bit harder so it is important that we have a good mind-set and good attitude and go into the games positively.”

MacLean revealed striker Chris Kane will miss the season opener with an ankle injury that requires a scan.

He said: “He rolled his ankle and there is a little bit of discomfort. We have got him a scan to clear up any doubt and hopefully it comes back clear.”