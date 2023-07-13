It’s a huge honour – Mark O’Hara on being named St Mirren’s club captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a huge honour – Mark O’Hara on being named St Mirren’s club captain

By Press Association
Mark O’Hara, left, is the new St Mirren club captain (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mark O’Hara spoke of the “huge honour” of being named St Mirren’s club captain ahead of the new season.

The 2022-23 Buddies player of the year takes up the armband on a permanent basis after filling in on a number of occasions last season.

The 27-year-old midfielder will be supported by defender Marcus Fraser who has been named vice-captain.

O’Hara told stmirren.com: “It’s a huge honour. I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the club and the club means a lot to me and my family. It’s a privilege to be the captain.

“It’s an experienced dressing room with a lot of big characters and a lot of us push in the same direction.

“There’s a lot of boys you can go to for advice and help in the team and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Manager Stephen Robinson praised O’Hara’s leadership, saying: “Mark is a great leader and a great ambassador for St Mirren Football Club and proud to wear the armband.

“He was captain for large spells last year when Joe Shaughnessy wasn’t in the team.

“He’s the perfect example to every player. He goes about his business very quietly, he has an assuredness about him and he has the respect of every player at the club.”

On Fraser taking on the role of vice-captain, the manager added: “Marcus brings a wealth of experience and is another guy who is very well respected in the dressing room and with the coaching staff.

“There are four or five boys who lead the dressing room and I think Mark and Marcus are fantastic at that.”