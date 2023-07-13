I’m ready to deliver – Daniel Dubois confident of toppling Oleksandr Usyk

Daniel Dubois has vowed to bring Oleksandr Usyk’s world heavyweight titles back to the UK as he embraces the unaccustomed role of being underdog.

Mandatory challenger Dubois will fight for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts that Usyk seized from Anthony Joshua when they clash in the 43,000-capacity Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw on August 26.

Not only is southpaw technician Usyk a pound for pound contender, but it is being staged as a home fight due to the presence of over one million of his compatriots who remain in Poland following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dubois has been the favourite entering all 20 of his previous fights, but on this occasion the odds are stacked against the heavy-handed 25-year-old.

“One hundred per cent I’m ready,” said Dubois, speaking at the London press conference of the fight’s media tour.

“I’m ready to rumble, this is it. Bring those titles back home, those belts are coming with me because it’s definitely my time.

“Usyk has been a great champion, but everything with a beginning has to have an end. I’m younger and stronger and have to release it all. I’m different and you guys are going to see that.

“The bookies can say what they want but there’s no pressure on me. I’m a contender and I’m ready to do what I’ve got to do. It’s been written and I’m ready to deliver. I’m in shape so let’s get it on.”

Oleksandr Usyk was in good spirits (Yui Mok/PA)

Usyk recited a Ukrainian poem about destroying one’s enemies before going on to add that he felt Dubois looked “nervous”.

“I am very happy but I am very, very hungry,” said undefeated 36-year-old Usyk, who has already conquered Dubois’ fellow Britons Joshua, Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew.

“I think really highly of my opponent. He’s a nice guy and a nice man and athlete. He came from the position of mandatory challenger so he deserves it.

“All the respect for him and his team, but let’s stop talking and see each other on August 26.”

Aadam Hamed, son of former world featherweight champion Naseem Hamed, will be making his professional debut on the undercard.

“Aadam’s a future star in boxing, I really believe that. Inshallah – God willing. For me it will be like a breath of fresh air,” Naseem Hamed said.

“It’s a big, big opportunity to showcase my son’s skills. He’s very confident and has been training a long time. I’m a very, very proud father.”