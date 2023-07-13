I’m ready to deliver – Daniel Dubois confident of toppling Oleksandr Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m ready to deliver – Daniel Dubois confident of toppling Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
Daniel Dubois, pictured, insists he is ready to face Oleksandr Usyk (Yui Mok/PA)
Daniel Dubois, pictured, insists he is ready to face Oleksandr Usyk (Yui Mok/PA)

Daniel Dubois has vowed to bring Oleksandr Usyk’s world heavyweight titles back to the UK as he embraces the unaccustomed role of being underdog.

Mandatory challenger Dubois will fight for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts that Usyk seized from Anthony Joshua when they clash in the 43,000-capacity Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw on August 26.

Not only is southpaw technician Usyk a pound for pound contender, but it is being staged as a home fight due to the presence of over one million of his compatriots who remain in Poland following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dubois has been the favourite entering all 20 of his previous fights, but on this occasion the odds are stacked against the heavy-handed 25-year-old.

“One hundred per cent I’m ready,” said Dubois, speaking at the London press conference of the fight’s media tour.

“I’m ready to rumble, this is it. Bring those titles back home, those belts are coming with me because it’s definitely my time.

“Usyk has been a great champion, but everything with a beginning has to have an end. I’m younger and stronger and have to release it all. I’m different and you guys are going to see that.

“The bookies can say what they want but there’s no pressure on me. I’m a contender and I’m ready to do what I’ve got to do. It’s been written and I’m ready to deliver. I’m in shape so let’s get it on.”

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk was in good spirits (Yui Mok/PA)

Usyk recited a Ukrainian poem about destroying one’s enemies before going on to add that he felt Dubois looked “nervous”.

“I am very happy but I am very, very hungry,” said undefeated 36-year-old Usyk, who has already conquered Dubois’ fellow Britons Joshua, Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew.

“I think really highly of my opponent. He’s a nice guy and a nice man and athlete. He came from the position of mandatory challenger so he deserves it.

“All the respect for him and his team, but let’s stop talking and see each other on August 26.”

Aadam Hamed, son of former world featherweight champion Naseem Hamed, will be making his professional debut on the undercard.

“Aadam’s a future star in boxing, I really believe that. Inshallah – God willing. For me it will be like a breath of fresh air,” Naseem Hamed said.

“It’s a big, big opportunity to showcase my son’s skills. He’s very confident and has been training a long time. I’m a very, very proud father.”