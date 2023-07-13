Wimbledon day 11: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova deny Ukraine-Belarus final

Ons Jabeur will meet the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday’s women’s final at Wimbledon.

Jabeur, last year’s runner-up, earned a shot at redemption by upsetting world number two Aryna Sabalenka after Vondrousova crushed the dreams of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the first semi-final.

Elsewhere at the All England Club, Britain’s Neal Skupski secured a place in the final of the men’s doubles.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day 11 of the Championships unfolded.

Ons-toppable?

Ons Jabeur was devastated after losing to Elina Rybakina in the 2022 final but believes she is a different player 12 months on.

The sixth seed defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-3 to the delight of the Centre Court crowd – and likely to the relief of the All England Club and Buckingham Palace.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, banned from last year’s tournament due to the war in Ukraine, was a point from going a set and 5-3 up.

But Jabeur’s rousing comeback spared Wimbledon chiefs the uncomfortable prospect of the Princess of Wales handing a trophy to, and shaking hands with, a player from Russia’s allied nation Belarus in the women’s final.

Instead of a politically-charged clash, the gutsy Tunisian will bid to make it second time lucky, with underdog Vondrousova standing in her way.

Tweet of the day

This rally will have you on the edge of your seat… 🤩 Exactly why we love watching doubles!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/COVGfTu1Mz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

Svitolina unable to mount mother of all comebacks

Elina Svitolina suffered semi-final disappointment (Steven Paston/PA)

Elina Svitolina’s inspiring run ended as Czech world number 42 Vondrousova reached her maiden Wimbledon final.

Svitolina’s efforts amid war in her homeland of Ukraine and only nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai have been one of the stories of the tournament.

But she was quickly on the backfoot in her quest to reach a first major final and was unable to battle back against 24-year-old Vondrousova, who broke three times in the opening set en route to a 6-3 6-3 success.

Far more at home on clay than grass, Vondrousova is enjoying her first significant grand slam run since she made the final at the French Open in 2019 as a teenager before losing to Ashleigh Barty.

She had beaten Svitolina comfortably in their last meeting in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and it was the same story on Thursday.

Flying the British flag

Neal Skupski is one win away from a Wimbledon hat-trick after reaching the men’s doubles final with partner Wesley Koolhof.

The Liverpudlian won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022 and will have a shot at his first men’s title after a 7-5 6-4 win over Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden on Court One.

One break of serve in each set was enough for top seeds Skupski and Koolhof to get the job done as they booked a Centre Court spot on Saturday.

Shot of the day

Outrageous Ons 🔥 This stunning forehand winner from @Ons_Jabeur is today's Play of the Day presented by @BarclaysUK #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9t82Z4A02h — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Elina Svitolina walks off dejected after defeat to Marketa Vondrousova (Steven Paston/PA)

Stat of the day