On this day in 2015: Raheem Sterling joins Manchester City for £49million

By Press Association
Raheem Sterling became English football’s most expensive player when joining Manchester City from Liverpool on this day in 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Raheem Sterling became the most expensive English footballer on this day in 2015 after completing his £49million move from Liverpool to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old England forward, who was assigned the number seven shirt, was also City’s record signing.

City’s interest in Sterling had been an open secret for some time, but Liverpool were desperate to retain his services.

Raheem Sterling won plenty of trophies with Manchester City (Peter Powell/PA)

However, they were fighting a losing battle from the moment Sterling told manager Brendan Rodgers he wanted to leave following his return for pre-season training and requested not to be included in the party for the club’s pre-season trip to Australia and the far east.

Liverpool rejected a series of offers from City as they held out for their £50m valuation of their prize asset, but the two clubs eventually reached agreement and proceedings moved on swiftly.

Sterling began his career at QPR and joined the Reds for an initial fee of £600,000 as a 15-year-old in 2010. He was handed a senior debut as a 17-year-old and was twice named the club’s young player of the year.

After completing his move to City, Sterling said: “It’s a good feeling and this is a really happy time for me and my family.

“I’m just glad it’s all over and done with and I can’t wait to get on the training field.

“The thing that excites me the most is the world-class squad we have and knowing we have a team that is capable of winning things year in, year out.

“The more quality players that are around you, the more quality it brings out in you, so I can’t wait to get started and play alongside them.”

Sterling won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 131 goals in 339 appearances before joining Chelsea in July 2022.