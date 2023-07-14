New St Mirren skipper Mark O’Hara eyeing silverware ahead of ViaPlay Cup opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Mirren skipper Mark O’Hara eyeing silverware ahead of ViaPlay Cup opener

By Press Association
St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara targeting Hampden appearance (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara targeting Hampden appearance (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren’s new captain Mark O’Hara admits having had thoughts of lifting a trophy at Hampden Park ahead of the ViaPlay Cup opener at Montrose on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder will take up the armband on a permanent basis after filling in on a number of occasions last season.

With Arbroath, Cowdenbeath and Forfar also in their group, the Buddies are favourites to go through and O’Hara revealed his Hampden ambitions.

He said: “A Hampden appearance has been my ambition for a while and I have not yet achieved it.

“It is something that I am desperate to do and this cup would be a great chance to do it.

“I have been put out of the Scottish Cup in the quarter-finals against Hibs on a penalty shoot-out and that was a difficult day so hopefully this year we will be there.

“It is funny, you do think about it (lifting a trophy). I remember speaking to my dad the other day and I was saying what a feeling that would be.

“It does give you that extra fuel and inspires you, that hopefully that will be happening.”

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon has highlighted the importance of the ViaPlay group stages to the rest of his side’s upcoming campaign.

Saints drew their first two ViaPlay Cup ties last season against Annan and Queen of the South and failed to get out the group.

The McDiarmid Park club’s poor start to the season bled into the cinch Premiership campaign and coach Steven MacLean took over from Callum Davidson in April to steer Saints away from the relegation zone.

MacLean became permanent boss and Gordon is looking for a more positive campaign which starts against League Two Stenhousemuir, with Alloa, Ayr United and Stirling Albion also in the group.

The defender said: “We’re looking at this group as obviously one to win.

“For momentum as well, it’s really important to get off to a good start and hopefully take that on to the League campaign.

“We’re all aware of what’s ahead of us. Last year we obviously failed to get out the group so we’re looking to rectify that this time around.

“We’re all looking forward to it and I think the main reason is because of last year’s disappointment.

“Get the momentum going and get the feel-good factor, get some good performances, get fit and get ready for the season. That’s all going to start on Saturday and I looking forward to the game.”

Meanwhile, Michael Devlin insists he has full confidence in his fitness as he begins a fresh start at Livingston

The 29-year-old defender’s struggle with various injuries over the years has been well documented.

However, Devlin was handed a contract by Livi boss David Martindale after leaving Hibernian following a short-term deal.

Devlin signed a one-year contract that can be extended year-on-year, based on a set amount of starts each season triggering extensions for up to three years.

Ahead of the opening ViaPlay Cup game against Brechin City on Saturday, the Scotland international said: “I feel good within myself. It has been a good couple of weeks since I started back. I have had some game time in pre-season games.

“I feel in a good place and ready to play my part when called upon.

“Probably the best thing that has come out of the last few months is the confidence in my body.

“That has come back and I can play a little bit more free than what I have done in the past and try to play my natural game as opposed to being a little more protective of myself.

“I feel confident and excited, I feel I can start to show the best version of myself.”

In games involving other cinch Premiership clubs, Motherwell are at Elgin City, Kilmarnock host Annan and Ross County travel to Stranraer.