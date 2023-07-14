Tammy Beaumont says belief has been key to England’s Ashes comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tammy Beaumont says belief has been key to England’s Ashes comeback

By Press Association
Batter Tammy Beaumont hailed the belief within the England squad as they aim for more Ashes success (David Davies/PA)
Tammy Beaumont praised the belief and “trust in everyone” within the England squad as they aim for more Ashes success on Sunday.

The hosts have staged an incredible turnaround in the competition, coming from 6-0 down to level the series after winning the opening ODI in Bristol on Wednesday.

England edged to a nail-biting two-wicket victory thanks to a fantastic unbeaten 75 from captain Heather Knight, who was helped across the line by seamer Kate Cross with an important cameo of 19 from 20 balls.

Beaumont also played her part, scoring 47 to help England reach a target of 264 – their highest successful run chase in the format – and the opener hailed the belief within the squad.

She told a press conference: “There’s such great trust in everyone at every situation, so for me at Bristol the other day there was no doubt in my mind that Kate Cross could bat like that.

“I think her mum was surprised she could do that for England! Every single one of us on the sideline felt completely at ease knowing Kate had the skills to do it and the same again with Alice Capsey coming on to bowl such a crucial spell.

“Everybody just backs each other’s abilities, their decision-making and everything in every situation.

“It’s a great feeling to have and throughout even though we didn’t get the results, we knew at times in the Test match we really competed and put them under pressure.

“It felt at times like things were swaying towards us, we just didn’t win those crucial moments.

“We had that belief that we certainly didn’t need to take a step back, we could just keep going and see what happens really.”

Australia had originally held the upper hand, having sealed victory in the only Test match of the series before winning the T20 opener at Edgbaston.

However, the tourists have now lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2017 after Knight’s side won the remaining T20 contests alongside Wednesday’s ODI match to level the series.

England’s men’s team have also put up their own fightback to keep their Ashes alive with a win at Headingley last week and Beaumont praised the resilient attitude from both sides.

“I think it’s really important and you’re seeing that with the men’s Ashes as well,” she said.

“They’ve gone 2-0 down, but we don’t want to be pushovers anymore and I think that’s probably why this series has been so captivating to everyone.

England v Australia – Women’s Ashes Series – First One Day International – The Seat Unique Stadium
England’s next ODI takes place at the Ageas Bowl (David Davies/PA)

“I’m a massive cricket badger, but I feel Ashes fever is everywhere for both the men and women and it’s great to see.

“British culture’s always loved an underdog, so I think it’s helped that we’ve taken on such a great team in Australia. I personally love that feeling of trying to overcome a bit of difficulty.”

Attention turns to the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday and the stakes are still high with Australia only needing to win one of the two remaining matches.

“At the moment we’re just focused on the next game, we’re taking it one game at a time,” Beaumont added.

“We’re in a great position at the moment, I feel like we’ve got some good momentum and we’re playing some good cricket. We’ll see what happens on Sunday and go from there.”