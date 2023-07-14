Arsenal complete signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsenal complete signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

By Press Association
Jurrien Timber has left Ajax to join Arsenal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jurrien Timber has joined the club he “loves” after the Netherlands defender completed a £38.5million move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old joins from Ajax on what the PA news agency understands is a five-year contract.

He becomes Arsenal’s second summer signing and joins Kai Havertz in moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Timber has 15 senior international caps and is believed to have been signed predominantly to play at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I just love the club,” he told arsenal.com upon signing for the Gunners.

“It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style.

“I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin Van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

Timber has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with his ability on the ball and his pressing already aligned with what Arteta is aiming to achieve.

“I think that I’m lucky to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right full-back, sometimes even on the midfield,” he added.

“So I think that’s a good thing and I need to keep that. I just like the way Arsenal play, is a bit similar to Ajax’s style and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.

“I’m really excited, especially now I’m here. Everyone is so nice and you can see it’s a big club. I’m excited to play for this beautiful club, and I can’t wait to start, and to see the fans obviously in the stadium.”

Timber has two Eredivisie titles to his name and was part of the Dutch side that won the European Under-17 title in 2018.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected to be the next name to join Arsenal
West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected to be the next name to join Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

He played under Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and had been linked with a reunion last summer before putting pen to paper at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber will now travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season fixtures in the United States.

The team depart on Sunday but it remains to be seen if Declan Rice will be part of the initial party as his transfer from West Ham has yet to be completed.

The Hammers skipper is set for a £105million move across the capital but he has only just returned from holiday to complete the formalities.