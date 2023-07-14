Looking back with pride and forward with anticipation – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association July 14 2023, 5.26pm Share Looking back with pride and forward with anticipation – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5949313/looking-back-with-pride-and-forward-with-anticipation-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Novak Djokovic consoles Jannik Sinner at the net following his victory in the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-final match on day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14. Football England stepped up their World Cup preparations. Building up… 💪 pic.twitter.com/g4FYiTloGE— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 14, 2023 The Premier League’s youngest ever player Ethan Nwaneri showed off his confidence. Too cold, Ethan 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/LjkeeebBIc— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023 Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. JT12 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Y3on2ZcKWC— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023 Today was a good one in the history books for Manchester City. On this day in 2010, we signed the one and only @21LVA! ✨What was your favourite moment from El Mago? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XMnaKbwBzZ— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2023 Jude Bellingham impressed in training. 🎯 BELLINGOL 🎯 #RMCity pic.twitter.com/JjDMP4ePqy— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 14, 2023 Leeds wished a happy retirement to a former favourite. 🧙♂️ 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘀, 𝗘𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗼!Everyone at #LUFC wishes Pablo Hernandez all the very best in his retirement! pic.twitter.com/Q7qmrizhRB— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 14, 2023 Wimbledon The men’s singles final was eagerly anticipated. A date with destiny awaits ✨#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/X6sQftHJw8— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023 Still plenty of love for Ons Jabeur from the beaten Aryna Sabalenka. Thank u to those who supported me during this couple of weeks! I really enjoyed my time here at Wimbledon 🤍Big congrats to @onsjabeur on an incredible performance 💪 I hate you now,but u know I love u anyway!🙈😂good luck in the final,you got this💪And I KNOW there’s always…— Sabalenka Aryna (@SabalenkaA) July 13, 2023 Strike a pose! Your Wimbledon Ladies' Singles finalistsShot by Radka Leitmeritz 📸 pic.twitter.com/RWZw2fb6vf— wta (@WTA) July 14, 2023 Caroline Garcia vowed to bounce back. Thanks @Wimbledon for the new memories and experiences I learned a lot and tried my best 🤗💪🏻🙌🏻🦁🍓🌱🎾Will be back !Thanks to my team, family and friends for the support 💪🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻#FlyWithCaro #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LodbRhiSbY— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) July 14, 2023 Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter reached the women’s doubles final. Finals on Sunday! 🤩🍓🤍🥰💚 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rpWlsd6t6X— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 14, 2023 Cricket England looked back on their World Cup triumph. A day we'll remember forever…How has it been four years already?🗓 14.7.19 🏏🌍🏆 pic.twitter.com/29oly5A7xA— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2023 4 years ago, by the barest of margins 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/y2DziR99n9— Joe Root (@root66) July 14, 2023 Golf Game recognises game. "Beauty!" @ShaneLowryGolf was a fan of Viktor Hovland's opening tee shot on Friday 👏#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/ljN8RDZ0mt— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 14, 2023 Boxing Tyson Fury got kitted out. 🥊Somebody popping in to collect their 2023/24 shirt this morning…Nice to see you @Tyson_Fury 🤝🛒 https://t.co/tjGjH1cqne#UTS🦐 | @FurocityEnergy pic.twitter.com/T1aDSlA1EZ— Morecambe FC (@MorecambeFC) July 14, 2023 Motor racing It was damp at Goodwood. Running up the iconic @fosgoodwood hill 🤩@JamieChadwick is behind the wheel of the FW08C today! 🙌#WeAreWilliams #FOS pic.twitter.com/R1XP2gIAD9— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 14, 2023 Ferrari turned the clock back. The first of 242 🏆 and an iconic moment in our history 💪#OnThisDay way back in 1951, José Froilán González claimed @ScuderiaFerrari’s first ever F1 Grand Prix win at the British Grand Prix 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RJnuiKpFtj— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 14, 2023