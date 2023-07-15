Liverpool receive £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool receive £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad

By Press Association
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to Germany after the club received an offer for the Brazilian (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to Germany after the club received an offer for the Brazilian (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the squad travelling to their training camp in Germany after the club received an official bid for the player.

The PA news agency understands a £40million offer for the Brazil international has been made by Al-Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

Receipt of a “serious, official” offer prompted discussions within the club which resulted in a decision, taken in consultation with Fabinho, to withdraw the player from the squad which flew out on Saturday.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has also been the subject of speculation linking him to a reported £700,000-a-week offer from Al-Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has travelled with the squad as there has been no bid for him as yet.

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp this summer with the experienced James Milner joining Brighton and the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expiring.

They have been replaced by Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, aged 24, and 22-year-old Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95million and the offer for Fabinho – who turns 30 in October – is viewed as another opportunity to refresh.

The club have been looking for a long-term successor to the Brazil defensive midfielder as although the 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic impressed in a short spell before injury last season, he needs time to grow into the role having made just 19 senior appearances.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, at 19, was also under consideration but the pending immediate departure of Fabinho is likely to prompt a change in targets with the need to recruit a ready-made replacement.

A number of names have been linked this summer but Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, whom the Seagulls value at £100million-plus, is not an option.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s future remains uncertain with interest from Saudi Arabia (Peter Byrne/PA)

Henderson’s uncertain future means the need to bring in experience is now a priority for Liverpool.

Their new recruits were likely to have meant reduced playing time for the 33-year-old, who has lifted every elite trophy during his captaincy of the club and – while he remains an integral part of the dressing room – Liverpool are not averse to selling.

However, they would look for a figure closer to £20million-plus for a player who has two years remaining on his contract.