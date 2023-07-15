How Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal compares with other big-money transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal compares with other big-money transfers

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, pictured last September wearing the new England away kit (FA handout/PA)
Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, pictured last September wearing the new England away kit (FA handout/PA)

Declan Rice has become the most expensive British player in Premier League history.

Arsenal have smashed their club record to sign the England midfielder from West Ham, parting with an initial £100million plus a potential £5m to follow in add-ons.

Here, the PA news agency compares the transfer with previous big-money signings.

Most expensive British players

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The initial £100m fee paid for Rice is a joint-record for a British player, alongside Manchester City’s signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in August 2021.

Jude Bellingham’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid is next at £88.5m, although this could eventually exceed the Rice deal by rising to £115m including add-ons.

Gareth Bale – in whose footsteps Bellingham will follow by walking out at the Bernabeu – was ranked number one for eight years until Grealish signed for City, with Madrid having paid £85.1m to sign the Welshman from Tottenham in 2013.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire remains the most expensive British defender of all-time, following his £80m switch from Leicester to Manchester United in 2019.

Highest transfer fees paid by British clubs

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal falls just short of breaking the British transfer record, which stands at the £106.8m paid for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez by Chelsea in January.

However, the Gunners smashed their own record outlay – previously £72m for Nicolas Pepe – to land Rice ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City, who were unwilling to surpass the £100m figure they paid for Grealish two years ago.

The fourth and fifth most expensive buys by British clubs involved re-signing players who were released for a fraction of the price earlier in their careers.

Chelsea almost breached the nine-figure mark to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter in 2021, having sold him to Everton for £28m seven years beforehand, while Manchester United spent £89m on Paul Pogba from Juventus having allowed him to leave for free four years earlier.

Highest transfer fees received by British clubs

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

West Ham’s protracted negotiations with Arsenal saw them become the third British club to receive £100m or more up front for an individual player.

Liverpool’s sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January 2018 remains the most expensive in Premier League history, with the Reds receiving an initial fee of £105m and a further £37m in add-ons.

Former Aston Villa captain Grealish, who – like Rice at West Ham – joined the club as a youth player before being given the armband, is the only other Premier League player to attract a nine-figure bid.

The remaining two sales in the all-time top five were both to Real Madrid, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Tottenham’s Bale going for an initial £88.3m and £85.1m respectively.

Hazard – whose fee was reported to be worth up to £130m including add-ons – became a free agent at the start of July after agreeing to cancel his Madrid contract 12 months early.