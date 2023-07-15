Hampshire’s bid to retain Blast title ends as Essex battle into final

Hampshire’s bid to become the first side to retain the Vitality Blast title is over after belligerent cameos from Daniel Sams and Matt Critchley carried Essex into the final.

Joe Weatherley’s busy 63 not out off just 39 balls, plus Ben McDermott’s 29 off 12 and Benny Howell’s 22 off 11 at the front and back end of the innings respectively lifted Hampshire to 170 for seven.

Essex’s target was reduced to 115 off 12 overs after an hour’s rain delay early into their chase but upon slipping to 54 for four, Sams belted 29 off 17 before Critchley starred in the first semi-final.

With 13 needed off the final over, Critchley, the pick of Essex’s bowlers earlier with two for 22, thumped the first delivery of Nathan Ellis’ over for six before Simon Harmer did likewise two balls later to wrap up a five-wicket win under the Duckworth Lewis method for the 2019 champions.

Essex had twice been beaten in the group stage by Hampshire but they can now look forward to an encounter against either Somerset or Surrey later on Saturday – provided the rain stays away.