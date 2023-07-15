Lucy Bronze: Time with Barcelona drives new kind of standard in England training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Bronze: Time with Barcelona drives new kind of standard in England training

By Press Association
Lucy Bronze (pictured) has spent the past year at Barcelona, along with England team-mate Keira Walsh (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lucy Bronze feels her and Keira Walsh’s time with Barcelona has seen them “drive a different kind of standard” in England training.

Right-back Bronze and midfielder Walsh both left Manchester City and joined the Catalan outfit last summer, the former before and the latter after they helped England win the Euros.

They have subsequently been part of a Barca team that swept to a fourth-successive domestic league title and, last month, won the Champions League – something Bronze admits has given her and Walsh “massive confidence” heading into the World Cup that starts next week.

The 31-year-old said: “My role at Barcelona is different to what it’s been in previous teams.

“Every single Barcelona player only wants to play with the ball, so the responsibility of defending falls a lot more on my head than it does elsewhere, which is different to England.

“It’s given me a different outlook on how to play football. I think Keira is the same. And I think the pair of us drive a different kind of standard now at England training that has never been there before.

“I think we’ve been able to add that when we’ve come back into camps, not the style of play necessarily but the expectation and the kind of quality you expect from a team that wins trophies like Champions Leagues and playing with the best players in the world.

Bronze and Walsh (left) with the trophy after England won the Euros last summer (Nigel French/PA)
“(Winning the Champions League) gives myself and Keira massive confidence – it was her first, even being my fourth (after three with Lyon) it’s something that gives you a lot of confidence going into the World Cup.”

This summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand will be a third World Cup for 105-cap Bronze, having previously played in two runs that ended in the semi-finals.

At Canada 2015 – where Bronze scored in last-16 and quarter-final victories, having what she describes as her “Chloe Kelly moment” – England went down to a 2-1 last-four loss to Japan, before securing third place.

And it was then the same score in the semis of France 2019 against the United States, the winners of both tournaments.

Bronze (centre) after England's semi-final defeat to the United States at the 2019 World Cup (John Walton/PA)
There was also a semi-final defeat to hosts and eventual champions the Netherlands at Euro 2017, before England claimed the first trophy in their history with last summer’s Euros triumph on home soil.

Bronze has spoken previously about having not watched the finals from those World Cups due to being “heartbroken”, a feeling she says she still has.

“(It’s) because every World Cup that I’ve played in, we’ve been so close,” Bronze said.

“The difference between us and the US on the day that we played them was a VAR decision, a penalty save. That’s two things in one game, it was crazy, crazy close.”

Bronze in action for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
While she now has international silverware on her CV, Bronze has stressed her “mentality has always been the same – I think I’ve always known that I’ve been capable of being in an England team that could win something”.

On the United States, who England beat 2-1 in their most recent meeting, a Wembley friendly last October, Bronze added: “I don’t even think at the time (at the 2019 World Cup) there was a difference between us.

“I think they had a really good run of form in that tournament, similar to what we had in the Euros.

“I think that’s the way World Cups and Euros work, the team that’s in form tends to have, I wouldn’t say luck, but that slight edge.

“We had that over every team in Europe last year. I think the US had it in many tournaments before.

“Early on we’ll be able to see who is in good form and I don’t think it will just be the US and ourselves that people are talking about.

“There’s a number of teams with a lot of talented players and I think we’re with those sets of talented teams.”