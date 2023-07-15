Vondrousova plans matching tattoos with coach to honour Wimbledon win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vondrousova plans matching tattoos with coach to honour Wimbledon win

By Press Association
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish (Steven Paston/PA)
Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is planning matching tattoos for herself and her coach to honour her grand slam win.

The 24-year-old defeated favourite Ons Jabeur in straight sets to make history as the first unseeded women’s singles champion at SW19.

The Czech player congratulated a tearful Jabeur in her on-court interview and called the runner-up “an inspiration for all of us”.

Vondrousova and Jabeur hugging on court
Vondrousova and Jabeur hugged on court (John Walton/PA)

She praised the Tunisian as an “amazing” person and said: “I hope you are going to win one day.”

The crowd laughed appreciatively when Vondrousova revealed she made a bet with her coach for both of them to get tattoos if she won.

Expanding during her winner’s press conference, she said: “I think I’ll choose for him. Maybe we’ll get the same one.

“We talked before the tournament, and he said: ‘Yeah so maybe if you win a grand slam, then I’ll do it, then this is happening.’

“I hope he’s not going to back (out). I think I’m just going to make him do it. So we’ll see.”

Pressed on the design, the tennis star smiled and replied: “I don’t know yet but I’ll show you guys on Instagram after.”

Vondrousova had extra support for the final, with her husband Stepan Simek abandoning cat-sitting duties to fly to London.

The Wimbledon champion said her husband was crying when she saw him after the match, jokingly labelling it as the “first emotion” she has seen from him in eight years.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Princess of Wales congratulated Vondrousova on her win (Victoria Jones/PA)

She added: “I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years.”

Vondrousova also told reporters she was going to treat her cat, Frankie, following her victory.

She said: “I think I’m going to buy her some good fish. She’s with the cat sitter now. My mum is coming tomorrow to watch her.”

The Princess of Wales congratulated the champion on her victory, telling her to “enjoy this moment”.