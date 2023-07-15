Stephen Robinson says St Mirren deserve to be criticised for ‘unacceptable’ loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson says St Mirren deserve to be criticised for ‘unacceptable’ loss

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson rued an ‘unacceptable’ defeat at Links Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson admitted his lacklustre St Mirren side deserve all the criticism that comes their way following their shock Viaplay Cup group-stage defeat at the hands of League One side Montrose.

Buddies fans turned on players and management of the cinch Premiership side at Links Park as Rory McAllister scored the only goal of the game for the part-time hosts just before the hour.

“Not good enough,” manager Robinson told St Mirren TV. “No matter what happens, whether it’s a sticky pitch or a pre-season game, whatever reasons we put out, you don’t lose the game.

“You stay in the game in and get some sort of luck at the end of it but we didn’t start performing until the last 15-20 minutes.

“We deserve the criticism that will come our way, there’s no hiding from that.

“We should be good enough to come to a League One side and win comfortably and we didn’t so as a collective, we have to do a lot of hard work to make sure that changes.

“We’re going to get criticised. There was plenty of it (criticism) from behind me and deservedly so. It wasn’t acceptable. We can’t have eight players not at the top of their game.”

Robinson was frustrated that his team did not implement the gameplan as he vowed to ensure a strong response in their remaining three Viaplay Cup group matches.

“We set out to move the ball quickly, put balls in the box and play in behind them and we didn’t do that at all,” he said. “I have to take the blame on that, I set them up.

“Obviously that instruction didn’t get across well enough so that has to be my fault.

“We’ll be looking for maximum points from our last three games but we should be getting maximum points today. It’s up to me to pick the boys up and make sure they come back firing.

“We’ll bounce back from it and we won’t accept that the cup is over for us, which it obviously isn’t.”