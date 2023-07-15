Jim Goodwin bemoans ‘sloppy’ Dundee Utd as League Two Spartans claim shock upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin bemoans ‘sloppy’ Dundee Utd as League Two Spartans claim shock upset

By Press Association
Jim Goodwin endured a dismal day at Ainslie Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin rued a “very, very disappointing” start to the season as his Dundee United side came under fire following a humiliating Viaplay Cup group-stage defeat against League Two new boys Spartans.

More than 1,000 Tangerines fans packed into Ainslie Park hoping to see their team kick off the new campaign on a positive note after a demoralising season last time round that resulted in relegation to the Championship.

But there was more misery for United as they lost 1-0 to a side who were playing in the fifth tier last term, with Blair Henderson scoring the only goal in the 11th minute before Tony Watt saw a second-half penalty saved by Spartans keeper Blair Carswell.

“It was sloppy from our point of view,” boss Goodwin told BBC Scotland. “In the first half the build-up and the tempo was very slow.

“We allowed Spartans to get back behind the ball in numbers too often instead of playing the forward pass a little bit earlier. The second half was better, we had a bit more control.

“The problem is when you give lower-league opposition a goal advantage, they have something to hang on to.

“I have to give Spartans great credit but it’s very, very disappointing. The least we should be coming away from here with is a clean sheet.”

Goodwin and his players were subjected to a torrent of abuse from their fans at full-time.

“I think the reaction from the supporters is expected, it’s only natural,” said the manager. “It doesn’t matter what club you’re at, supporters expect you to beat lower-league opposition.

“Unfortunately today we came up short. There’s no glossing over the cracks from us. We’re still a very new team, it’s still early days.

“We just have to do better in the final third, which is the most difficult part of the game. We were getting into good areas but the end product, the quality of cross, just wasn’t quite there.

“They’re things that we will improve on. We’ll work hard to get it right for Tuesday (at home to Partick Thistle).”

Goodwin was determined to keep things in perspective, adamant that the shock defeat will not prompt him to make any drastic changes to his plans for the campaign ahead.

“It’s the first game of the season,” he said. “Of course we wanted to start on a positive note and it’s extremely disappointing to lose the game but it’s very early days.

“The supporters have got every right to show their frustration at the end, we’re all disappointed with the outcome but we’ll work harder to make sure we get things right in the future. It will take time but we’ll get there.”