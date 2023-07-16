Carlos Alcaraz delighted by Spanish media’s matching bucket hats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz delighted by Spanish media’s matching bucket hats

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz sporting the Nike tennis bucket hat after his win (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz sporting the Nike tennis bucket hat after his win (Steven Paston/PA)

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was delighted at his winners’ press conference when he spotted members of the Spanish media sporting the same tennis bucket hat as him.

The 20-year-old was taking a sip of water when he first sat for the conference before he made a surprised sound, pointed at the reporters in question in the front row and pumped the air with his fist.

The Nike hat, which is a favourite of the new champion’s, has sold out on the company’s website.

Carlos Alcaraz waving
Carlos Alcaraz acknowledging the crowd as he walks across the players’ bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nacho Albarran from Diario NS, who was one of the reporters wearing the hat, told the PA news agency that Alcaraz told him it was “the key of his success in the tournament”.

The champion was praised by Djokovic at the runner-up’s press conference.

The Serb chuckled after he was asked if the match was the beginning of a big rivalry between him and Alcaraz, and told reporters: “I would hope so, for my sake.”

He added: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself.

Novak Djokovic holding the runners up trophy
Novak Djokovic with the runner-up’s trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

“I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.”

After hearing how Djokovic had described him, Alcaraz said: “It’s crazy that Novak say that, honestly.

“But I consider myself a really complete player.

“I think I have the shots, the strength physically, the strength mentally… I don’t know. Probably he’s right.”

Crowds awaiting Carlos Alcaraz's arrival on the balcony
Crowds awaiting Carlos Alcaraz’s arrival on the balcony (Steven Paston/PA)

The 2023 champion told reporters that winning Wimbledon was the “happiest moment of my life” and said he was going to enjoy the moment.

He said: “Beating Novak at his best, on this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure.”

The 20-year-old explained he had been dreaming about being a Wimbledon champion since he started to play tennis.

Kate presenting Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy
The Princess of Wales presented Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

Alcaraz added that winning the grand slam was also a “special moment” for his family and people around him.

He said: “I start playing tennis thanks to my dad. (He is a) really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.

“I think for them, watching (their) kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them.

“For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment, because I’m going to keep forever.”