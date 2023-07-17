Miami welcomes Lionel Messi – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Inter Miami unveiled Lionel Messi.

Nuestro 1️⃣0️⃣ en casa pic.twitter.com/wMLCFfp85I — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Ilkay Gundogan became a Barca player.

Gündoğan inks his deal! pic.twitter.com/Kg6accBmjB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2023

Mohamed Salah trained hard.

Luton were feeling the heat.

A mural for Tottenham.

What a sight 😍 Our squad pose in front of Perth’s latest mural, symbolising community, our journey to Boorloo/Perth and the ancient wetlands of Whadjuk Noongar Boodjar. 🎨 Painted in collaboration with First Nations artist JD Penangke as she shares her cultural connection with… pic.twitter.com/IIPz2GpF9b — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2023

New one-shoe trend?

Wilfried Zaha was making memories.

This sums up my trip to Disneyland paris 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/EL4IJwq4V0 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 17, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Happy Birthday to Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom! 🎈 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wNetrBiIyh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 17, 2023

Sending big birthday love to Jaap Stam 🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/WbiYqnoYpS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2023

Tennis

A dream realised.

A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/MsdjFqBhiO — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023

How it started… How it's going 👀 pic.twitter.com/4iVp7EebWa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 17, 2023

Strike a pose champions.

Neal Skupski was still celebrating.

Cricket

KP was in awe.

My takeaway from yesterday’s tennis should be, how does @DjokerNole keep his body so unbelievably fit, flexible & powerful at 36. It’s very rare and he must be doing something right. I wish I’d looked after my body during my playing days like he does…There was incredible mental… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 17, 2023

Eoin Morgan enjoyed Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Mens final 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Bx3aVmUSXE — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 17, 2023

James Anderson was in claret and blue.

Formula One

Jules Bianchi was remembered.

Along with the whole F1 family, we remember Jules Bianchi today and every day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9p4UlkGcIC — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2023

Never forgotten. Jules, we miss you dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyoxFs58v2 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 17, 2023

Ten years apart.

Darts

Raymond Van Barneveld was in Blackpool.