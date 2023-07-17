Hannah Dingley’s interim spell to end as David Horseman named Forest Green boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hannah Dingley’s interim spell to end as David Horseman named Forest Green boss

By Press Association
Hannah Dingley had been leading Forest Green on a caretaker basis (Simon Marper/PA)
Hannah Dingley had been leading Forest Green on a caretaker basis (Simon Marper/PA)

Hannah Dingley has missed out on being Forest Green’s head coach for the new season, with the club announcing David Horseman has been appointed to the full-time role.

Dingley became the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club when handed the job on a caretaker basis at the start of July following the departure of Duncan Ferguson on the back of relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

However, after Dingley had overseen Rovers’ opening pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town and a trip to Ireland, the Gloucestershire club have confirmed Horseman as the new boss following his stint in charge of Southampton’s Under-23 side.

Forest Green's new caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley on the touchline
Hannah Dingley took charge against Melksham Town (Simon Marper/PA)

Horseman worked alongside Ruben Selles when he took charge of Southampton’s first team in the Premier League last season.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have David join as our head coach.

“He brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own – and he very much stood out from over 100 applicants for the role.

“I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it’s undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path.”

Horseman also had spells coaching at Bristol City and Watford. He will be assisted at Forest Green by Louis Carey, who had been part of the youth set-up at Southampton.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful that Dale, (vice-chairman) Asif Rehmanwala and (director of football) Allan (Steele) have given me the opportunity to lead a team which has such strong values both on and off the pitch,” said Horseman.

“Louis and I have been lucky to be involved for a long time in professional football and study from some elite coaches which we will bring some ideas with us.

“The supporters can look forward to seeing a team with energy and aggression and one that they can be proud of.”

Forest Green confirmed Dingley would remain in charge for the back-to-back home games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against Coventry and Everton Under-21s respectively.

Horseman and Carey will then begin their new roles on Thursday ahead of travelling to Plymouth for a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday.