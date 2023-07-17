Peter Wright eases past Andrew Gilding at World Matchplay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Peter Wright eases past Andrew Gilding at World Matchplay

By Press Association
Peter Wright recovered from a slow start to run out a comfortable winner (Steven Paston/PA)
Peter Wright recovered from a slow start to run out a comfortable winner (Steven Paston/PA)

Former champion Peter Wright coasted into the second round of the Betfred World Matchplay with a 10-4 win over Andrew Gilding at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

After holder Michael van Gerwen suffered a shock exit to Brendan Dolan, UK Open champion Gilding had threatened another upset when an early break saw him move 2-0 ahead with a 122 checkout.

Wright, though, soon recovered from his slow start to reel off eight straight legs with some heavy finishing as the 2021 World Matchplay champion closed in on an impressive victory which saw him land seven 180s.

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle cut short Raymond van Barneveld’s return to the Winter Gardens with a 10-4 win.

The Dutchman, a five-time world champion across the PDC and BDO versions, last played the event in 2018, but never looked like producing a vintage display as Searle soon built up a 7-3 lead.

Searle remained in control after taking the next two legs, including a 13-dart finish.

Although Van Barneveld reduced the deficit, the English world number 15 got the job done on his next throw, completing an impressive victory with a 105.19 average and landing four 180s.

Searle goes on to play Wright for a place in the quarter-finals.

In the opening match of the evening, Dimitri Van den Bergh threw seven maximums as he edged out Ross Smith 10-8 in a high-quality contest.

The Belgian, who won the World Matchplay title on his debut in 2020, produced an average of just over 101 to edge out last year’s PDC European Championships winner Smith, himself hitting five 180s and an impressive 134 check-out.

Van den Bergh will next play Jonny Clayton after the Welsh World Cup winner held off a late fightback from German number one Gabriel Clemens to win 10-8.