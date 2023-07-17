All-female presenting line-up to lead football coverage on TNT Sports

TNT Sports’ football coverage will be led by four female presenters in the new season as it seeks to “push the boundaries” of sports broadcasting.

TNT Sports replaces BT Sport from Tuesday, with Laura Woods confirmed as host of its Champions League coverage alongside Reshmin Chowdhury. Jake Humphrey, who fronted BT’s Champions League coverage last season, announced he was stepping back from his role in May.

Lynsey Hipgrave will continue to host live Premier League coverage on TNT Sports, having done so since the start of last season, while Jules Breach replaces Des Kelly as the broadcaster’s pitchside reporter.

TNT Sports and Eurosport have a 19-strong core presenting team (Handout from TNT Sports/PA)

Ally McCoist joins the TNT punditry line-up for Premier League and Champions League matches, which will still feature the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole.

“We do want to be contemporary, we do want to be bold, we definitely want to push the boundaries of what sports broadcasting has been in this market over the previous years,” Andrew Georgiou, the president and managing director of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, said.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us to reflect on what’s happened and it’s almost like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a moment in time to refresh and rethink’.”

The rebrand follows the completion of a deal in September last year to form a joint venture that combines the assets of BT Sport and Eurosport UK.

From Tuesday, TNT Sports is available to stream via the discovery+ platform.

UK subscribers with a premium plan will be able to access TNT Sports and Eurosport via the discovery+ platform, allowing them to watch both networks’ live sport in the same place as well as discovery+ entertainment content.

The cost of the premium plan is £29.99 a month, the same as was previously charged for the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Eurosport’s live rights include the Olympic Games and the Tour de France.

Orla Chennaoui will join TNT Sports’ Gallagher Premiership rugby coverage in addition to her work as Eurosport’s leading cycling presenter (Yui Mok/PA)

Georgiou said TNT Sports would be keenly focused on the Premier League’s invitation to tender for its next set of domestic television rights later this year.

“We are a premium sports broadcaster and our 100 per cent stated ambition is to remain a premium sports broadcaster, and reviewing our rights portfolio to make sure that remains (the case) is in the bullseye of our agenda,” he said.

“We look at everything that comes up. Obviously the Premier League tender is up at the end of the year. That is a key part of our rights portfolio and something we’re focused on.”

The PA news agency understands the new domestic offering will feature at least 60 more live matches than the current deal but split into a smaller number of packages available for broadcasters to buy, from the current seven down to five.