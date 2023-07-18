Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

By Press Association
Bayern Munich are hoping to land Harry Kane this summer (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Harry Kane does not want to join Paris St Germain which means Tottenham face a battle with Bayern Munich for the striker’s services, the Telegraph has said. Despite only having one year left on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants more than £100million for the 29-year-old, who Bayern believe is open to a move to the German giants.

Chelsea are hoping Moises Caicedo could help turn around their form from last season but the Evening Standard says it will come at a hefty price. Chelsea are set to make a bid of more than £70million for the 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder, who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Blues.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – City Ground
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could be on the move (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham’s bid to fill the void left by Declan Rice is yet to come to fruition after their £45million offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was rejected, according to the Guardian. The club also had a loan deal for Harry Maguire from Manchester United turned down.

The Evening Standard says Brighton are reportedly set to win the race to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, with Fulham also interested in the 25-year-old Brazilian. Fulham had a £7million offer rejected by the Italian club last week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ivan Toney File Photo
Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be a target for Tottenham (Nigel French, PA)

Ivan Toney: The Brentford striker will return from a ban from football in January and Tottenham could make a bid for the 27-year-old if they lose Harry Kane, Football Transfers said.

Kylian Mbappe: Sky Sports reported the French superstar will meet with the president of Paris St Germain for the first time since he sent a letter to the club declaring that he will not be extending his deal after next season.