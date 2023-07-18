England blind footballer targeting Paris 2024 alongside educational ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England blind footballer targeting Paris 2024 alongside educational ambitions

By Press Association
Azeem Amir, a visually impaired football international for England and Great Britain, runs a disability awareness workshop at Littleborough Community Primary School, to change the way disability is perceived. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story . Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Azeem Amir, a visually impaired football international for England and Great Britain, runs a disability awareness workshop at Littleborough Community Primary School, to change the way disability is perceived. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story . Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sporting passion is fuelling blind footballer Azeem Amir’s ambitions on and off the pitch.

As an England international, the 24-year-old is preparing for the International Blind Sports Federation World Games in Birmingham in August and hopes to be lining up at the Paralympics in Paris next year.

Away from the training and match action, Rochdale-based Amir is putting his talents to further good use by running his own disability awareness programme.

Blind football international Azeem Amir
Amir runs disability awareness workshops through his own enterprise, Learn with ESS (Martin Rickett/PA)

Launched two years ago, Learn With ESS (Education, Sport and Speaking) provides interactive sessions for schools, colleges, businesses and sports clubs to help people gain a better understanding of disability in a fun and engaging way.

Amir fronts workshops, delivering inspirational talks and organising games, with footballs, blindfolds and other props never far away.

“I came up with this idea about giving people a better understanding of disability in a more practical way, through workshops, through an immersive experience,” Amir told the PA news agency.

“We use those three elements, education, sport and speaking, to deliver a really practical programme and hopefully one that people come away from with a better understanding of, not just a disability, but having had a challenge.

“It’s just over two years since the idea was on a piece of paper. To think of where we’ve got to now it’s huge.

“I really hope that it grows and we get to work with more groups, come up with more ideas and innovate as we learn, and we go on in our journey, not just delivering to people but also figuring out what society needs to be better educated on.”

Learn With ESS, which has both a business and a charitable element, has grown considerably and Amir finds himself with a busy schedule into which he must fit his own football.

A midfielder for Merseyside Blind FC, Amir trains up to seven times a week with coaches either on his game or on his fitness.

With the domestic season over, the main focus now is on international football with Amir last week named in the England squad for the IBSA World Games. With Paris 2024 qualification spots up for grabs, the excitement is building.

“Fingers crossed we can make it happen,” said Amir, a Manchester United fan. “That’d be unbelievable.

“There’s been a big push over the last few months. We’ve been to Brazil, to France, to Romania, playing different tournaments, having training camps, just to prep ourselves in readiness for the Paralympic Games qualifiers.

“I just hope that we get some luck and with a bit of hard work and graft we can make it happen.

“I love football, I really do. There’s no buzz I can think of that replicates it.

Blind football international Azeem Amir
Amir is passionate about his work on and off the field (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But I don’t want to get hung up on the outcome. You want to make sure you enjoy every single minute, whether that’s training locally or representing your country in the crunch moments.”

Amir admits juggling his twin devotions can be difficult but, ultimately, it is highly rewarding.

“It’s a challenge but I’ve got a good family network, good support,” he said. “I feel like I’m adding something to the world. I’ve got good people and I enjoy what I do. There’s nothing better than that.”