Ryan Giggs prosecution over domestic violence allegations abandoned

Former Manchester United winger and Wales manager Ryan Giggs’ retrial later this month on domestic violence charges has been abandoned after lawyers withdrew the prosecution.

Giggs, 49, was due to go on trial for a second time on July 31, accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 39, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting her and the common assault of Greville’s sister Emma by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Prosecutors have offered no evidence in the case against former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs (Peter Powell/PA)

Prosecutors then sought and were granted an application for a retrial, scheduled to begin on July 31, after telling Judge Hilary Manley that the complainants were willing to give evidence at a second trial.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were not now proceeding with the case.

He said Giggs’ ex-girlfriend had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence in a retrial as giving evidence in the first trial had “taken its toll” on her and her sister.

Mr Wright said: “This is not a decision taken lightly.”

He said there was no realistic prospect of conviction on count one, that of coercive and controlling behaviour, and it was no longer in the public interest to proceed to prosecute on the other charges of assault on Greville and her sister.

He added: “That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three.”

Judge Hilary Manley replied: “I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts.”

Chris Daw KC, defending Giggs, who was not present in court, said: “Mr Giggs is deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name.

“He has always been innocent of these charges, there’s been very, very many lies told about him in court.

Ryan Giggs lifts the Champions League trophy for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s now been found not guilty of all the charges and going forward would like to rebuild his life and career as an innocent man.”

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as Wales boss following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of Sky Bet League Two side Salford.