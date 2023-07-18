Carey pays for haircut and Broad is sledged – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association July 18 2023, 6.43pm Share Carey pays for haircut and Broad is sledged – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5959981/carey-pays-for-haircut-and-broad-is-sledged-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Alex Carey and Stuart Broad have played their part in the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18. Football Marcus Rashford extended his Manchester United stay. THIS IS HOME ❤️We couldn't be happier, @MarcusRashford 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023 This is home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/sJObQa8B0E— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 18, 2023 There was some good news on another United great as Edwin van der Sar left intensive care. First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery! pic.twitter.com/3LSNC72ki0— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) July 18, 2023 James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon enjoyed their Spurs debuts. Thank you, Perth 🇦🇺🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/IPTcDFvZDc— James Maddison (@Madders10) July 18, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by DESTINY UDOGIE (@udogiethree) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Guglielmo Vicario (@guglielmovicario) Happy to make my debut for this club! Thank you for your amazing support in Australia🤍💪🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/mfmFXJeedk— Manor Solomon (@Manorsolomon) July 18, 2023 And Harry Kane was glad to get some minutes in his legs in Australia. Been great in Australia so far. It's a pleasure seeing fans in different parts of the world and thanks for the welcome we've had here. Good to get some minutes in the legs. pic.twitter.com/oTvGDCKDmH— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 18, 2023 But West Ham came out on top in Perth. “Great win against Spurs” 💪Zouma has a message for the fans following our derby victory 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wmUv2aolrB— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 18, 2023 Antonio Conte enjoyed Venice. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Antonio Conte (@antonioconte) Gabriel Jesus donned Arsenal’s new kit. We’re ready 🥶@arsenal x @adidasfootball ⚡️#createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/dnKJV2dxaR— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) July 18, 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo was back at work. First game back for pre season!The hard work starts here!💪🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/xyVNdSXmWl— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 17, 2023 Manchester City turned the clock back. On this day in 2009, we signed @E_Adebayor! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bzD6DVnSxU— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 18, 2023 Cricket Alex Carey finally got his haircut! I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it pic.twitter.com/jmNWh75D6j— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) July 18, 2023 Stuart Broad was sledged. Maybe stick to #FPL, @StuartBroad8…😅🎥 : @bbctmspic.twitter.com/oVoD9JzAK8— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 18, 2023 Rugby union George North enjoyed Switzerland. Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/6VydYEDhgU— George North (@George_North) July 18, 2023 Tennis Home comforts for Stan Wawrinka. Happy to be back in Gstaad 🇨🇭❤️🤍#gstaad #switzerland #smile pic.twitter.com/KVXApJueUE— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) July 18, 2023 Formula One Kevin Magnussen welcomed a new arrival. A dad to two! Congratulations Kevin and Louise on the birth of your second daughter, Agnes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YarBibPo7A— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 18, 2023 Mika Hakkinen enjoyed being back in a car. Reunited and it feels so good. 😍🇫🇮 @F1MikaHakkinen back in his 1999 Championship-winning McLaren at Goodwood!#McLarenFOS @OKX pic.twitter.com/T9vefwi8Qd— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 18, 2023 Swimming Andy Jameson was sad for swimming. Very sadly, @BBCSport and @WorldAquatics has not been able to reach financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain, so the BBC will not be covering it this year. Incredibly disappointing for the sport we love.— Andy Jameson (@Andyjamesonswim) July 18, 2023 Sport TNT Sports replaced BT Sport and underwent a rebrand. The New Chapter…Oh, hi TNT Sports 🙋🏼♀️And helloooooo Champions League 🤩*🎶cue CL music 🎶*A very, very proud day for me 🙂 x pic.twitter.com/jnA4DyOHaJ— Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) July 18, 2023