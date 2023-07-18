Rangers boss Michael Beale eyes further new signings

Michael Beale hopes he is closing in on another two additions to his Rangers squad.

The Gers boss, who has signed seven new faces this summer, was speaking after the Light Blues went down 2-1 to Newcastle in Allan McGregor’s testimonial at Ibrox.

The visitors took the lead in the 16th minute through Miguel Almiron, but in the 64th minute Dutch attacker Sam Lammers levelled for the home side with an Ibrox debut goal.

However, with three minutes remaining, Scotland Under-21 defender Ashby headed over McGregor’s replacement, home debutant Jack Butland, for the winner.

Beale was asked about Feyenoord’s Brazilian attacker Danilo and Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC after the game.

He said: “Danilo is a player that we like, I think a lot of people like.

“He’s not the only forward we are talking to, but he’s the one that’s out there.

“Cifuentes is again a player we like and we hope that’s one that can be moved on.

“I think we need to bring in one more midfielder. He’s powerful, he works the corridor, he can play deep or he can play as an eight.”

Asked if he hoped players would be in before their first league game against Kilmarnock on August 5, Beale said: “Yes, definitely.

“You can see we did a lot of our work early. The boys have only been back two weeks and tonight was our first game in front of the public.

“I won’t put a number on how many will come in, the market is moving quite quickly.

“We have real set targets and we’ve managed to get some done. I am really pleased with the work we have done.

“We will see some outs in the coming days as well. We are ahead of schedule.”.

On that note Beale was also asked about midfielder Glen Kamara, who has been linked with Leeds.

He said: “There have been quite a few enquiries for Glen. We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he has been ill for the last few days.

“He didn’t come to Germany with us, but he’s due to return to training in the coming days. That will be ongoing, the speculation.”

On Scott Wright, linked with a move to Turkey, the former QPR boss said: “Scotty this summer has had one or two enquiries. He’s at an age where he wants to go and play regularly.

“I can’t guarantee that – he’ll have to fight for his minutes like everyone else here.

“I’m not willing to guarantee anyone that they’re going to play and I think he’s at an age where he’s good enough to play and he probably feels that he’s spent a lot of time here trying to get into the team.

“We’re off on Wednesday which gives him a chance to speak to one or two people and maybe make some decisions for himself. But there’s nothing guaranteed on that one.”