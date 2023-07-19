On this day in 2017: Jodie Taylor makes history with England hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2017: Jodie Taylor makes history with England hat-trick

By Press Association
Jodie Taylor made history when she netted a hat-trick against Scotland, on this day in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jodie Taylor made history by becoming the first female England player to score a hat-trick at a major tournament when she netted three goals against Scotland, on this day in 2017.

The Lionesses romped to a 6-0 victory in their opening game of Euro 2017, with Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan also amongst the goals as England made a fast start to the tournament in the Netherlands.

Taylor – then of Arsenal, who she rejoined last season – fired her country into a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes in Utrecht before completing her historic feat with a brilliantly-taken lob just after the break.

Toni Duggan
Toni Duggan scored the final goal during England’s 6-0 thrashing of Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The hat-trick meant a lot to me,” said Taylor, then aged 31. “The last two years have been a tough ride. Just to be here fit and healthy is a huge achievement.

“I want to thank the medics for getting me in a good place and for (former England manager) Mark (Sampson) for still believing in me and having confidence in me because without that I wouldn’t be here.”

Taylor went on to finish as the competition’s top scorer with five goals and hit the winner as the Lionesses defeated France in the last eight.

Mark Sampson’s side were eventually knocked out by hosts and tournament winners the Netherlands, a team then managed by current England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Speaking after Taylor’s treble, boss Sampson said: “Ever since we’ve known Jodie, I think everyone has known she is a world-class player.

“Of course, you need the service, but what Jodie has added to her game in the last 12 months in particular is her ability to be an instinctive finisher.”