Amber Barrett hoping Republic can follow example of Morocco’s men at World Cup

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland forward Amber Barrett wants her side to write new history at the World Cup (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Republic of Ireland forward Amber Barrett wants her side to write new history at the World Cup (Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)

Republic of Ireland forward Amber Barrett hopes her side can draw on the Moroccan men’s example and defy their proudly-worn underdog status at the World Cup.

In October, Barrett was the woman who booked the Girls in Green’s trip to Australia and a maiden global showpiece when she netted the deciding goal with her first touch in the Republic’s 1-0 play-off victory, stunning Scotland at Hampden Park.

The FIFA world number 22-ranked Republic face a tough challenge in Group B, opening their campaign on Thursday at a sold-out Stadium Australia against 10th-placed co-hosts the Matildas before facing Olympic champions Canada, ranked seventh, six days later.

Barrett said: “I went through the World Cup groups a couple of days ago and there’s not really any other group that you’re saying, ‘Oh, I’d love to be in that group’, because all of the groups are difficult.

“At the end of the day you’re at a World Cup, and you’re playing against the 32 best teams in the world. They’ve all qualified for a World Cup. Ranking and all that goes out the window.

“Looking back to the men’s World Cup, it showed, Morocco getting to a semi-final, who would have said that was going to happen pre-tournament?

“I think at this stage, we’re just really, really going to enjoy every moment of it, and it’s football. Anything can happen.”

In Qatar, Morocco surprisingly emerged top of a group that included 2018 finalists Croatia alongside Belgium and Canada.

The Republic wrap up Group B against Nigeria (40th), the top African side in this ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Barrett, whose Milford, County Donegal hometown moved Thursday’s Mass to accommodate the Girls in Green’s 1100 BST kick-off time, imagines it will all truly hit when she is standing on the pitch for the national anthems.

She said: “I think I’m probably going to be very emotional. I think that’s going to be something that really takes everybody.

“We had a referee course a couple of weeks ago, and the referee from FIFA said that when you hear your national anthem for the first time in major tournaments, a World Cup, it’s very, very special.

“I think when we’re standing there singing ‘Amhran na bhFiann’ (‘The Soldier’s Song’) I think that’s really going to be a moment where everyone’s just like, ‘We’re here and we’re ready to go’.”

Barrett pictured here in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia, scored the goal that booked the Republic their place in the global showpiece
Barrett, pictured in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia, scored the goal that booked the Republic their place in the global showpiece (Niall Carson/PA)

The 27-year-old is eager to create new history with her side in Australia, but admits her part in getting the Republic here is something that will long linger.

She added: “It’s funny, now we look back and after the game we’ve said we have such a long time to wait until we go to a World Cup and now we’re days away.

“I think it definitely took me a long time to come off that cloud nine, because I think everybody was just, not shocked, but it was just like you were numb for a few days after.

“It was one of those moments that I will happily never, ever forget, but I hope it’s also now one of those that over the next few weeks we make more memories to relive.”