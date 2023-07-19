Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient days after being cleared of rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy joins Lorient days after being cleared of rape

By Press Association
Benjamin Mendy has signed for Lorient (Peter Powell/PA)


Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with French club Lorient, five days after being cleared of rape.

Mendy left City last month at the expiration of his contract, having not played for the Premier League and Champions League winners since 2021.

The 29-year-old was cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court last Friday.

Mendy, who progressed through Le Harve’s academy before establishing himself during three seasons at Marseille, joined City in 2017 for a reported fee of £52million after a solitary campaign with Monaco.

He would go on to be involved in three Premier League title wins with Pep Guardiola’s side but his last appearance occurred during the opening game of the 2021-22 in defeat at Tottenham.

Later that same month, Mendy was reprimanded in custody after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in August 2021.

City suspended the French full-back, who was granted bail the following January but only after being charged with three more counts of rape.

In May 2022, Mendy pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape, one attempted rape and one sexual assault.

The next month he was charged with another count of rape, and in September he was found not guilty on one charge of rape.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Benjamin Mendy (left) made his last appearance for Manchester City in August 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one court of sexual assault in January, but the same jury could not reach a verdict on another count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

It saw a retrial and last week Mendy was found not guilty of one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape, which has allowed the defender to resume his professional career.

Lorient finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season under Regis Le Bris and the player will begin work with his new club on Wednesday.

“FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing for two seasons of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy,” a club statement read.

“The native of Longjumeau, who will wear number five with the Merlus, will take his first steps at Espace FCL today. Welcome Benjamin!”