Spurs’ Fan Advisory Board unanimously opposed to match-day ticket price hike

Tottenham’s new Fan Advisory Board has unanimously stated its opposition to the club’s plan to increase match-day ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

Spurs announced in April that season-ticket prices would be frozen for the forthcoming campaign, the second year in a row they had kept prices the same with the cost-of-living crisis cited as a reason behind the decision.

However, earlier this month the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust was informed about an increase in match-day tickets, while there is now set to be six Category A fixtures – the most expensive ticket – with Newcastle bumped up from Category B.

THST described the increase as “excessive” and expressed its frustration over a lack of dialogue with the club, which has been echoed by Spurs’ FAB members.

The 10 FAB members, which include Stephen Cavalier of THST and Proud Lilywhites’ co-chair Chris Paouros, met with Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen for the first time last Monday and expressed their objection to the match-day ticket prices.

“FAB members stated their opposition to the price increases,” the minutes from the first Tottenham FAB meeting read.

“SC (Stephen Cavalier) felt there should have been consultation with the Trust and discussion with the FAB before any decision.

“SC believed there should have been more transparency making clear that prices were increasing, a point supported by CP (Chris Paouros).

“The club had briefed the Trust ahead of the announcement and had responded publicly to media enquiries.

“CP felt that the club’s approach on this issue had not been fan-centric, something the FAB is supposed to be, and that there is a significant risk to match-day atmosphere if fans aren’t able to attend matches regularly due to the cost of tickets.

“CP also explained that a number of Proud Lilywhites members had contacted them to say they would now be priced out of attending matches.”