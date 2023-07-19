Liverpool agree £12million fee to sell Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool agree £12million fee to sell Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

By Press Association
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £12million plus add-ons to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, the PA news agency understands.

The 33-year-old is believed to have reached a verbal agreement with the club – who are now managed by former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard – over a reported wage of £700,000 a week.

The Reds captain has been in Germany with the team on their pre-season tour but was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to face Karlsruhe in their first friendly on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson
He has made 491 appearances since signing for Liverpool from Sunderland for £20m in 2011 and skippered the side to the Premier League title and the Champions League.

He has also won the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Last week the England LGBT+ supporters group criticised Henderson as rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circulated, with the midfielder having been a vocal ally of the LGBT+ community in football.

He wore rainbow laces during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and has repeatedly voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game.

Henderson captained Liverpool in their Premier League title-winning season
Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the Gulf state.

A statement from the group read: “Our joy for Mr Henderson when he scored against Ukraine in the Euros (quarter-final) was, in part, due to his kindness and his ‘lucky’ rainbow laces.

“A banner was created to commemorate the low bar he had achieved in being outspoken on our right to support England & show visibility on the pitch.

“If the rumours are true, then that banner will be consigned to the depths of history.”