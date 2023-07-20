Steph Catley nets winner for Australia against Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steph Catley nets winner for Australia against Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
Steph Catley scored for Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Steph Catley scored for Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Steph Catley ensured co-hosts Australia opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland despite the absence of star striker Sam Kerr.

Catley’s second-half penalty was enough to clinch three points for the Matildas in front of a record crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

However, they had to do it the hard way after their record goalscorer Kerr was ruled out of the first two Group B games with a calf injury suffered in training.

Vera Pauw’s side, making their debut at a major tournament, made life difficult throughout for a side ranked 10th by FIFA, 12 places above Ireland.

But despite a late flurry, they were unable to get themselves back on level terms and will now turn their attention to next Wednesday’s clash with Canada in Perth.

For Australia, there was relief after three hard-earned points were banked to match the feat of co-hosts New Zealand, who had earlier stunned Group A rivals Norway with a 1-0 victory in Auckland, ahead of their second fixture against Nigeria next Thursday.

In a tight first half, Pauw’s well-organised defence limited the Matildas to threatening from set-pieces and a Katrina Gorry attempt from distance.

Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe was unable to convert a late chance against Australia
Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe was unable to convert a late chance against Australia (PA)

However, the breakthrough arrived seven minutes into the second half when midfielder Hayley Raso, who enjoyed a full-blooded battle with Ireland skipper Katie McCabe, was bundled over by Marissa Sheva in the penalty area and referee Edina Alves pointed to the spot.

Arsenal defender Catley, wearing the armband in place of Chelsea’s Kerr, whose shock absence had been confirmed barely 75 minutes before kick-off, drilled the resulting spot-kick into the top corner to ease the tension inside the stadium.

To their credit, the Republic, who edged past Scotland in a play-off to book their ticket to the finals, refused to throw in the towel and immediately set about the task of trying to drag themselves back into the contest.

Indeed, Australia coach Tony Gustavsson sent on veteran Clare Polkinghorne to shore up his defence as Megan Connolly sent a late free-kick on to the roof of Mackenzie Arnold’s net and McCabe scuffed an attempt towards goal.

But with play-off heroine Amber Barrett sitting on the bench, Ireland were unable to find a way past Arnold and ended their big day with plaudits, but no points.