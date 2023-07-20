Today at the World Cup: Australia and New Zealand celebrate winning starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Australia and New Zealand celebrate winning starts

By Press Association
Hannah Wilkinson scored the winner as New Zealand opened with a win against Norway at Eden Park (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Hannah Wilkinson scored the winner as New Zealand opened with a win against Norway at Eden Park (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kicked off the World Cup with victories on the opening day of the tournament.

The pair bring with them very different sets of expectations, with the Matildas amongst the favourites for the crown whilst the Football Ferns came seeking a first win on the world stage.

However, the day was overshadowed by the deadly shooting in Auckland, with a minute’s silence in memory of those killed held ahead of both matches.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the drama that unfolded as the World Cup finally got under way.

New Zealand stun Norway

Hannah Wilkinson
Hannah Wilkinson’s goal gave New Zealand a first ever World Cup victory in their opening game against Norway (Rafaela Pontes/AP)

Expectations for 1995 champions Norway are not what they once were, particularly in the wake of a group stage exit at Euro 2022 and an 8-0 mauling at the hands of England, but few anticipated them to fall to New Zealand at Eden Park.

But Jitka Klimkova’s underdogs delivered a memorable curtain raiser thanks to Hannah Wilkinson’s 48th-minute goal in front of more than 42,000 ecstatic supporters, a record for a football match in the country

It was the team’s 16th attempt at winning a match at the finals and could have been made sweeter had Ria Percival not struck a post from the penalty spot late on after handball was given against Tuva Hansen.

“The expectations, we will put those on ourselves first,” said goalscorer Wilkinson. “We’ll take momentum from this first win into the next game.

“It’s incredibly important that we secure a space outside of this group and we can do that in this next game.”

Battling display from Irish debutants

Steph Catley
Steph Catley’s second-half penalty was enough for co-hosts Australia to open with a win against the Republic of Ireland (PA)

The Matildas were expected to have an easier ride than their co-hosts, but Ireland were in no mood to offer safe passage towards three points on their World Cup debut in Sydney.

It took a second-half penalty from Steph Catley to see off Vera Pauw’s newcomers, after Marissa Sheva shoved Hayley Raso to the ground.

Australia were missing Sam Kerr with the Chelsea forward also set to be absent for the next game against Nigeria, and struggled to break down the Republic during a first half of few chances.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “Sam Kerr is of course one of, if not the top striker in the world so the fact that she did not play was a surprise for us but Australia have so many fast and attacking players that our game plan did not change because of that.”

Picture of the day

New Zealand
The players at both matches observed a minute’s silence in memory of those killed in the Auckland shooting (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Quote of the day

Post of the day

Up next

Group B: Nigeria v Canada (3.30am, Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne)

Group A: Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

Group C: Spain v Costa Rica (8.30am, Regional Stadium, Wellington)