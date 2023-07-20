Zak Crawley’s rapid century puts England on top in fourth Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Zak Crawley’s rapid century puts England on top in fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
Zak Crawley raced to three figures before tea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Zak Crawley raced to three figures before tea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zak Crawley crashed a remarkable 93-ball century as England seized control of the fourth Ashes Test with a dashing day two performance at Emirates Old Trafford.

Australia were bowled out for 317 after losing their last two wickets early, then watched as Crawley led the hosts to a thrilling response of 239 for two at tea.

Crawley has faced almost constant speculation over his place due to his inconsistent returns at the top of the order but he underlined England’s faith in him as a game-changing performer as he motored to an unbeaten 132 in 128 deliveries.

England took lunch at 61 for one, Ben Duckett an early casualty, and hit the accelerator in dramatic fashion during a transformational afternoon session.

In just 25 overs they scored 178 runs at a dizzying rate of 7.12 per over, with Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (44no) backing Crawley’s charge.

Crawley’s fourth Test hundred was not a watertight masterpiece, with inside edges skating past his own stumps more than once and thick outside edges climbing over the slip cordon, but at his best he was punishing.

His timing was excellent off his pads, whipping powerfully through mid-wicket and stepping across to open up fine-leg, and more than once he landed drives straight out the middle of the bat.

Cameron Green was lashed down the ground with the full face and one stroke through the covers off Mitchell Starc was enough to leave the purists purring.

Crawley even made sure to hammer home the folly of Australia leaving out a specialist spinner for the first time in 120 Tests, reverse sweeping the first ball from part-timer Travis Head for four then slog-sweeping his follow-up for the first of two sixes.

His second 50 came off just 26 balls, reaching three figures with an improvised shot that was half cut and half lob, and the applause of his team-mates on the balcony was long and heartfelt.

Both Moeen and Root slipped into the shadows due to Crawley’s show, but each played hugely important knocks.

Moeen wildly over-performed on his own modest expectations as he continued his experimental promotion to number three, totting up a handy half-century after coming to the crease in the third over and helping set the tone with seven boundaries.

He was just getting into a real groove when he swivelled into a pull off Starc and was well caught at mid-wicket by a diving Usman Khawaja.

Root was in impeccable touch from the off, instantly matching Crawley’s aggression and enthusiasm. He mastered Australia’s short ball tactics with ease, rotated the strike at will and even whipped out his trademark reverse ramp to lift Mitchell Marsh for six over third man.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was having a day to forget, dismissed by the first ball of the morning from James Anderson, carding nought for 56 off nine modest overs and making a mess of two catches in the field.

His captaincy was passive as England applied pressure and his bowling changes ineffective.

Earlier Chris Woakes completed his long-awaited maiden five-for against the old enemy, picking off last man Hazlewood having already seen a dismissal scrubbed off for a no-ball.