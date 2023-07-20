Rice makes Arsenal debut and Crawley hits Ashes ton – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association July 20 2023, 6.45pm Share Rice makes Arsenal debut and Crawley hits Ashes ton – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5969008/rice-makes-arsenal-debut-and-crawley-hits-ashes-ton-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Declan Rice got his first minutes for Arsenal (Alex Brandon/AP) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20. Football Arsenal off to winning start in pre-season. First minutes for The Arsenal. Thank you DC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ruEGpYo3AB— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 20, 2023 US Tour started off perfect! ⭐🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JYfijMNcQi— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) July 20, 2023 First game, first steps in the Arsenal jersey ✨ pic.twitter.com/GrB4oy3g5t— Jurrien Timber (@JurrienTimber) July 20, 2023 Kai Havertz finally scored a volley! But in all seriousness.. Really nice feeling to get my first @arsenal goal! Thank you to the fans for the amazing support this week! pic.twitter.com/xKEn9UZ39f— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) July 20, 2023 Liverpool were also up and running. First minutes of the new season 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0EnufAYRvS— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) July 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/lks2ZEerE5— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 20, 2023 Minutes in the tank 🔴🫡 @LFC pic.twitter.com/vSl1dJZdxa— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) July 20, 2023 Manchester City were back in training. First day back 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/dhA6naf27f— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 20, 2023 Back to it 💪🏽 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/vwnfvw0As8— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) July 20, 2023 Back home! pic.twitter.com/iVeN1qwmD1— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) July 20, 2023 Manchester United headed for America. 🇺🇸 Our USA Tour has just begun !!! Looking forward to seeing our supporters abroad !!! pic.twitter.com/2vLmupOtFZ— Casemiro (@Casemiro) July 20, 2023 Next stop: 🇺🇲 #mutour23 pic.twitter.com/5wH4b9VTnM— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) July 20, 2023 Let’s go! #MUTOUR23 ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0lIMYH4mHB— Antony Santos (@antony00) July 20, 2023 Paul Mullin was 1-0 down. What it’s all about! ❤️We hope you enjoyed last night’s game. 🙌🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC | #WxmUSTour https://t.co/kM7PDWn8Km— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 20, 2023 Alex Morgan geared up for the Women’s World Cup. The jersey that gave me an opportunity pic.twitter.com/aLN1lYZrZU— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2023 Ian Wright was excited by VAR! That new VAR business was good 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0QbvJdgBpi— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 20, 2023 Jack Butland was honoured. An honour to be a part of, the atmosphere and reception for a goalkeeping icon and club legend was out of this world. Incredible career and best wishes for the future Allan. 🔵🇬🇧 https://t.co/GqeZNal6sS— Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) July 20, 2023 Mesut Ozil was reminiscing about El Clasico. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) Return of the Matt! Welcome home, @mattdoherty20!🐺✍️ pic.twitter.com/ATycKOaNHR— Wolves (@Wolves) July 20, 2023 Golf Tony Finau showed his colours. Arriving in style 😎 pic.twitter.com/b0otvAIYS7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2023 Cricket Zak Crawley scored a century. Creeepyyyy !!! Could not be happier for you brother ❤️❤️💯— Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 20, 2023 Brilliant century from Zak Crawley. What an innings.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 20, 2023 England celebrated their new number three’s effort against Australia. Mo delivers at No. 3! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/fXqQ8aFYNc— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023 ✅ 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets ✅ 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runsMoeen Ali joins an elite club 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aRhNU7a65k— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023 Entertainment on and off the pitch at Old Trafford. Fun on the concourse at Old Trafford😂😂😂😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/DYOWjIOSoJ— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 20, 2023 Tennis Stan was grateful. Forever thankful 😁🇨🇭🏔️❤️🤍🙏🏻#thankyou #support #passion #dedication #neverforget pic.twitter.com/n32HAzEAwD— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) July 20, 2023 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr made a promise. After 3 date changes from @LiamBeefySmith & his camp their running is officially over. There’s nowhere left to hide… Sep 2 is payback time – no more excuses!! You know what’s coming!!! #Revenge pic.twitter.com/8l0kC4mJmJ— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 20, 2023 Taekwondo Three-time world champion Bianca Walkden goes under the knife. Nothing but a scratch 😂After such a difficult few months with my knee not right, it was time to get a clean out. I felt so held back and not myself fighting or training. Its time now to go in the right direction and get back to being myself 💪🏼 step by step 🔝#oneyeartogo 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/op3hJ25btW— Bianca Walkden TKD (@BiancaW_tkd) July 20, 2023