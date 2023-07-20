Matt Critchley century keeps Essex on track for victory over Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Critchley century keeps Essex on track for victory over Kent

By Press Association
Matt Critchley hit a second century of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Critchley hit a second century of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Matt Critchley hit a second century of the season as Essex look on track to secure a fourth successive LV= Insurance County Championship victory against Kent.

His 117 was supported by Simon Harmer’s 83, as well as 71 and 49 from Paul Walter and Adam Rossington respectively as Essex declared on 458 for eight.

And a good day got even better as Twanda Muyeye was dismissed with the final ball of the evening after falling lbw to Sam Cook to leave Kent four for one in their second innings, 247 behind.

John Simpson and Max Holden put on a century stand to give Middlesex hope of avoiding the follow-on against reigning champions Surrey at Lord’s.

The visitors ended their innings on 433 with Jamie Smith finishing on 138 and Jordan Clark adding 78.

However, the hosts suddenly found themselves 53 for four before Simpson and Holden added 116 for the fifth wicket but Holden fell shortly before the close as Middlesex reached stumps on 179 for five, 254 in arrears.

Somerset’s seamers ran riot as they edged closer to victory after enforcing the follow-on for Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Craig Overton
Craig Overton took six wickets across sessions for Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Henry and Craig Overton were the pick of the bowlers as 16 wickets fell on the second day, with the duo earning six each overall.

Despite Ricardo Vasconcelos hitting a season’s best 78, Northamptonshire were dismissed for 180 in their first innings and ended day two 151 for six, still needing 20 more to prevent what would be their fifth innings defeat this season.

Ian Holland’s unbeaten 138 put Hampshire in control against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Holland had earlier taken four wickets for 19 runs as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 100 in reply to Hampshire’s first-innings 166.

The all-rounder’s performance with the bat alongside Liam Dawson’s 82 and James Fuller’s quickfire unbeaten 52 allowed the visitors to declare on 344 for five and Notts survived two overs, but now face a tough task chasing down 411.

George Balderson hit a maiden first-class century as Warwickshire and Lancashire edge towards a draw.

The all-rounder resumed from a nervy 94 not out overnight to hit 116 before his side were all out for 327 and Warwickshire replied with 179 for five at stumps as captain Will Rhodes top-scored with 82.

Alex Lees became the first player to score 1,000 championship runs this season as Durham fought back against Derbyshire in their Division Two clash.

The hosts were bowled out for 443, with wicketkeeper Brooke Guest last out for 197 to Scott Borthwick, who took four for 25.

Along with David Bedingham, the duo added 305 from 333 balls for the third wicket, a new Durham record, and at the end of play the visitors were 364 for four, 79 runs behind Derbyshire’s first-innings score.

Glamorgan finished on 152 for two against Gloucestershire, with only 40 overs on the opening day of their contest due to rain and bad light.

David Lloyd and Zain ul Hassan put on an opening stand of 111 before Ul Hassan fell lbw to off-spinner Zafar Gohar and Lloyd shortly followed.

Colin Ingram and Sam Northeast then took the score past 150 before the weather saw play called off for the day.

Worcestershire need three more wickets to secure victory against Leicestershire with 19 wickets falling in total on day two.

Dillion Pennington finished with four for 36 as Leicestershire were all out for 110 in their first innings in 39.1 overs before Jake Libby hit 67 off 87 balls for Worcestershire to score 169 in 40.4 overs, leaving the hosts chasing 238 to win.

And at stumps Leicestershire reached 114 for seven, still 124 adrift.

Adam Lyth
Adam Lyth hit a second county championship century (Danny Lawson/PA)

Adam Lyth hit his second century of the season as Yorkshire took control against Sussex on day two at Headingley.

After finishing day one 120 for six, the visitors were all out for 216 after Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Nathan McAndrew put on a 94-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Jack Carson eventually dismissed Lyth and Yorkshire resume day three with a 70-run advantage on 286 for four with England’s Dawid Malan unbeaten on 51.