Joe Cullen sees off Daryl Gurney to booked semi-final spot at World Matchplay

By Press Association
Joe Cullen secured his place in the World Matchplay semi-finals with victory over Daryl Gurney (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Cullen produced a 142 checkout against Daryl Gurney on his way to becoming the first player through to the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals on Thursday night.

Former Masters champion Cullen beat Gurney 16-11 in the best of 31 legs to secure a maiden appearance in the last four at the Winter Gardens.

Cullen, who edged out Gerwyn Price in a second-round thriller, averaged 97.11 and threw eight 180s on his way to victory.

After Cullen raced into a 5-0 lead, Gurney started to fight back and a 132 checkout reduced the deficit to 8-5, but Cullen responded to take out 142.

Two 13-dart finishes later in the match ensured it was Cullen who was victorious and he will face Nathan Aspinall in Blackpool on Saturday for a place in the final.

“It feels great, but I am the same as the other six players left. I feel like I can win the tournament, but it is showing it on the day,” Cullen told Betfred.

“I feel like I am good enough, as are the other players left, but it is all about showing it on the day.

“You could be rubbish the whole year, but if you find a good week here, you can write your name into history and that is what I am trying to do.”

Nathan Aspinall
Nathan Aspinall beat Chris Dobey in his quarter-final clash (Steven Paston/PA).

Aspinall ended the fine run of housemate Chris Dobey with a 16-12 win in the second match on day six of the tournament.

Dobey made a brilliant start and, after leading 3-2 at the end of the first interval, a 140 checkout helped him establish a 6-3 advantage.

That became 7-5 before world number nine Aspinall showed his pedigree by winning three legs on the spin.

Aspinall took out 92 to move 10-8 ahead and, despite a couple of nervy throws in the final leg, the Stockport right-hander checked out 25 to secure his own first semi-final appearance at the World Matchplay.

Their last-four showdown will be the sixth meeting between Cullen and Aspinall, with the latter winning 10-2 in their last encounter in the UK Open in March.