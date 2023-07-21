Football rumours: Harry Kane will not sign new Tottenham deal

What the papers say

Harry Kane will not sign a new deal with Tottenham as Bayern Munich look increasingly likely to sign the 29-year-old striker, according to the Times.

The England captain is in no rush to leave the club this summer but it leaves Tottenham facing a decision to let him go now or try to win a title or reach the Champions League with him in their side next season. Bayern Munich have offered £68million for Kane but Tottenham have valued him at £100million.

The Daily Mail say Tottenham have identified two players as potential replacements for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg, who will likely move to Atletico Madrid. Chelsea’s young gun Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz have been identified as potential options.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse (Joe Giddens, PA)

West Ham’s continued search to fill the void of Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal last week, has landed at Southampton’s James Ward Prowse, the Guardian reports. The Hammers are willing to let Flynn Downes go to Southampton if it means they can secure 28-year-old Ward-Prowse.

Birmingham Live says Aston Villa have secured the signature of French winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Social media round-up

Riyad Mahrez has completed medical tests as new Al Ahli player. ✅🟢🩺 On his way to Saudi soon — he will play with Édou Mendy, Roberto Firmino and waiting for Allan Saint-Maximin. pic.twitter.com/TQH07aOHxA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

BREAKING: #WHUFC are in advanced talks with #MCFC over the permanent signing of teenage winger Carlos Borges. City value Borges, 19, at £14m after he scored 21 goals in Premier League 2 last season. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqLBz pic.twitter.com/fmwau7CYon — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 20, 2023

Players to watch

Igor: The 25-year-old Brazilian defender could be on the move to Brighton as they close in on a £15million deal with Italian club Fiorentina, the Telegraph reports.

Marco Verratti (Marco Iacobucci, PA)

Marco Verratti: The Guardian says Paris St Germain’s Italian midfielder is being monitored by Liverpool.