Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Spain make strong start

By Press Association
Spain got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
Spain got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

The Women’s World Cup continued with three games taking place on the second day of the tournament.

Spain and Switzerland got their campaigns off to a winning start against Costa Rica and the Philippines respectively.

However, Canada were forced to share the spoils with Nigeria after Christine Sinclair’s spot-kick was saved.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at Friday’s action.

Dominant Spain

Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmati was one of the goalscorers as Spain beat Costa Rica (John Cowpland/AP)

Spain started their campaign by easing to a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Valeria del Campo’s own goal was followed by strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez in the next six minutes.

Jenni Hermoso also had a penalty saved by Daniela Solera before half-time, meaning that there has been a spot-kick awarded in all five games in the tournament so far.

The match also marked the return of double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who played the final 13 minutes of the game following her return from an ACL injury.

Missed chances for Canada

It was not the start to the tournament that Canada were hoping for after being held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Group B.

In a tense clash, veteran Sinclair had the opportunity to put Canada ahead from the penalty spot, but she was denied by brilliant diving save from Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Eagles had Deborah Abiodun sent-off in the final stages of the game.

Nnadozie’s stellar performance earned praise from Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.

He said: “Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now.”

Swiss top Group A

WWCup Philippines Switzerland Soccer
Seraina Piubel celebrates scoring (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Switzerland take the advantage into the next round of fixtures after they beat the Philippines 2-0 to top Group A.

It was a tough start for the Filipinas on their World Cup debut after Katrina Guillou had her effort ruled out for offside in the 16th minute.

Ramona Bachmann then put the Swiss ahead with a penalty before the break and Seraina Piubel secured victory with her strike in the 64th minute.

Switzerland are level with co-hosts New Zealand on three points and will face Norway next on Tuesday.

Picture of the Day

WWCup Nigeria Canada Soccer
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denies Christine Sinclair from the spot (Hamish Blair/AP)

Quote of the Day

Post of the Day

Up Next

Group E: USA v Vietnam (2am, Eden Park, Auckland)
Group C: Zambia v Japan (8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton)
Group D: England v Haiti (10.30am, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane)
Group D: Denmark v China (1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth)
all times BST