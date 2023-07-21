Rangers boss Michael Beale hoping to wrap up summer signing of Jose Cifuentes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers boss Michael Beale hoping to wrap up summer signing of Jose Cifuentes

By Press Association
Michael Beale is hoping to tie up more deals (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale is hoping to tie up more deals (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is bound for Ibrox but a summer deal has not been finalised.

The 24-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in January but talks are ongoing with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles over an instant transfer.

“It is getting closer,” Beale told Sky Sports News. “Logistics of that one, and work permits and everything that goes in between it, the clubs are still talking.

“He is out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that.

“We would like to bring it to a close early if we can so he can join us in this window. Those discussions are ongoing.”

Rangers are also in talks with Dutch champions Feyenoord over a potential transfer for Brazilian forward Danilo, with the Ibrox club reported to have offered £5million for the 24-year-old.

“There’s talks in the background on that one but he’s Feyenoord’s player at the moment,” Beale said.

“They are building after a really successful campaign last year so we will keep that just between the two clubs and if there’s any news on it we will update. He is obviously a good player.”

Beale, whose side host Hamburg in a friendly on Saturday, stated that his recruitment both ways was not finished.

“We spoke about wanting the squad to be tighter,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition for places. With that, one or two players naturally will want some guarantees to play regularly, so there will be some change.”