Kyogo Furuhashi keen to be fit for homecoming game against Gamba Osaka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyogo Furuhashi keen to be fit for homecoming game against Gamba Osaka

By Press Association
Kyogo Furuhashi is back in Japan withy Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi is back in Japan withy Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi hopes to brush off fitness issues and enjoy a homecoming appearance against Gamba Osaka on Saturday.

Scotland’s player of the year was restricted to a substitute appearance in Wednesday’s 6-4 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos after being troubled by a shoulder injury.

Quoted on Celtic’s official website, Furuhashi said: “Gamba Osaka is a very great team with so many good players and they have played well in the last few games in the league.

“We both have the same attacking football philosophy, so I hope it will be a great game and we can entertain the fans who are coming to watch.

‘Personally, I want to have a presence in the game if I have a chance to play.

“I went to high school in Osaka and played against Gamba Osaka many times when I was with Vissel Kobe.

“So I want to enjoy this opportunity and have a good game against them.

“Obviously we want to win because it is a game, but at the same time we want to play great football and we want to entertain our fans.”

Furuhashi, who recently signed a new four-year deal, added: “There are lots of people here who believe in me and love me and need me.

“I was very happy when I was offered a contract extension and I want to continue to repay the favour with results.”